OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Sammi Giancola
NEWS

JWoww and Snooki Won't Give Sammi Giancola 'Unsolicited' Parenting Advice

Composite pics of Photo of Snooki and JWoww and Sammi Sweetheart and Justin May
Source: @snooki/Instagram; @sammisweetheart/Instagram

JWoww and Snooki revealed they’re holding off on parenting advice for pregnant 'Jersey Shore' costar Sammi Sweetheart.

By:

June 9 2025, Published 7:29 p.m. ET

Jersey Shore's Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi weighed in on their approach to sharing parenting advice with their costar Sam "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola, who is expecting her first child.

Both Farley and Polizzi discussed their philosophies on unsolicited advice as Giancola navigates her pregnancy.

"We always say, like, we don’t want to give unsolicited advice," JWoww, 40, told an outlet as she, Snooki and Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino promoted Season 8 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Photo of Sammi Sweetheart and Justin May
Source: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Sammi Sweetheart announced her pregnancy in February.

Snooki, 37, agreed, and shared willingness to help if Sammi, 38, reached out with questions. "So when you need something, we will be there for you," JWoww added.

Sorrentino, 42, also offered his thoughts on parenting, aiming to guide Sammi and her fiancé, Justin May, as they prepare for their bundle of joy.

"Hold on. It’s a ride and it goes by fast. But it’s the best ride you’ll ever be on and it’s the hardest job you’ll ever do. But it’s the most rewarding one. Being a parent for me, it feels like I’ve found my purpose in life,” he explained.

Photo of The SItuation
Source: Jersey Shore/YouTube

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro used to date Sam Giancola.

The stars are no strangers to the parenting experience. JWoww has two children, Meilani, 10 and Greyson, 9, with ex-husband Roger Mathews. Snooki is the proud mom of three kids: Lorenzo, 11, Giovanna, 9 and Angelo, 4, with husband Jionni LaValle. The Situation shares adorable moments with his wife Lauren Sorrentino and their children: Romeo, 2, Mia Bella, 22 months and Luna Lucia, 10 months.

Sammi announced her pregnancy with Justin in February, expressing her excitement as she revealed her due date in August. "After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!" she shared on Instagram.

MORE ON:
Sammi Giancola

Composite Photos of Snooki and JWoww WIth Their Families
Source: @snooki/Instagram; @jwoww/Instagram

Snooki and JWoww have three and two kids, respectively.

"We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all! Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can’t wait to meet you, baby!" she ontinued.

The pair celebrated a major milestone with a gender reveal at Seaside Boardwalk. Surrounded by their Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates, the couple learned they’re expecting a boy.

"It’s just so iconic because me and my roommates, we’ve basically grew up here in Seaside and also me and Justin met here in Seaside," Sammi told People about the sentimental reveal.

Photo of Snooki and Jwoww
Source: @snooki/Instagram

When talking about parenting advice, Snooki said she'd be there 'when [Sammi] need[s] something.'

Though Sammi initially had a hunch they were having a boy, she emphasized that the couple simply wanted a healthy baby. "We didn’t care about gender at all, but we kind of had a feeling what it was," she said.

Before announcing her pregnancy, Sammi opened up about her decision to share her IVF journey on the show.

"I couldn’t hide it. It was like, I just came back to the show, but I’m going through this and it was like, I don’t wanna leave the show again and step back from it when I just came back," she explained to Life & Style in September 2024. "So it was actually a really hard decision to make."

She added, "But I’ve learned through this whole process that by talking about it more, it makes it a little bit more easier to go through. Maybe [it] will help other people relate or maybe somebody else is going through a similar situation."

