JWoww and Snooki Won't Give Sammi Giancola 'Unsolicited' Parenting Advice

Jersey Shore's Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi weighed in on their approach to sharing parenting advice with their costar Sam "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola, who is expecting her first child.

Both Farley and Polizzi discussed their philosophies on unsolicited advice as Giancola navigates her pregnancy.

"We always say, like, we don’t want to give unsolicited advice," JWoww, 40, told an outlet as she, Snooki and Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino promoted Season 8 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.