'Jersey Shore' Star Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Reveals Sex of First Baby With Justin May
Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola revealed the gender of her forthcoming baby.
What Is She Having?
Alongside cheers, balloons and a bunch of her costars, Giancola and fiancé Justin May revealed they are having a baby boy.
She's Pregnant!
As OK! shared in February, Giancola revealed she was pregnant on February 23. “We’ve been keeping a little secret... ✨ Baby May Due August 2025 ✨🤰🏻,” she captioned a post on Instagram at the time.
"After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!" she added. "We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all! Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can’t wait to meet you baby! 🫶🏼🥹💕."
Her costars were quick to jump in the comments to celebrate her news. "😭😭😭😭 I’m crying all over again!!!! Congratulations 🍾," Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote, as castmate Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino added, "Congratulations 🙌🥹."
Fellow Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino piped in, writing, "congrats!"
Deena Cortese also chimed in, noting she was “so excited” for Giancola and May. “Love you 🥰 your going to be the best mommy!!" she added.
She's Engaged!
In April 2024, Giancola took to Instagram to confirm her and May had gotten engaged, sharing at the time, “Life update: Fiancé 💍🥹♥️ 3.16.24. The easiest question I’ve ever answered.. happiest & luckiest girl in the world 😭. I'll love you forever and then some 🤍 #Futurewifey #Engaged.”
Unfortunately for the pair, they’ve had their share of challenges, as Giancola’s been open about their struggles with infertility.
During the midseason premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in September 2024, she revealed how she was undergoing an egg retrieval process so she could hopefully have a child via IVF with May.
"I'm so secure in this relationship that for me, it's not my priority to get married," she explained in the 2024 episode in regards to why she was trying to have a baby before getting hitched. "Every year you get older, your eggs diminish. So for me, I just want to do what he have to now before it's too late to have children."
"I don't know if I can carry a baby," she sadly confessed to May on the show. "So, I don't want to tell people and then have the heartbreak of 'Hey, we can't get pregnant.'"
Inside Her Miscarriage
In a November 2024 episode, Giancola confirmed she’d suffered a miscarriage.
"This has been a very long process, it's been a lot of shots, it's been a lot of hormones," she confirmed, explaining her doctor informed the long-standing reality starlet her "levels" weren't where they should be. "Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment for me, and just to have that taken away — it's devastating for me."