'Jersey Shore' Star Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Reveals Sex of First Baby With Justin May

As OK! shared in February, Giancola revealed she was pregnant on February 23. “We’ve been keeping a little secret... ✨ Baby May Due August 2025 ✨🤰🏻,” she captioned a post on Instagram at the time.

"After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!" she added. "We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all! Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can’t wait to meet you baby! 🫶🏼🥹💕."

Her costars were quick to jump in the comments to celebrate her news. "😭😭😭😭 I’m crying all over again!!!! Congratulations 🍾," Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote, as castmate Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino added, "Congratulations 🙌🥹."

Fellow Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino piped in, writing, "congrats!"

Deena Cortese also chimed in, noting she was “so excited” for Giancola and May. “Love you 🥰 your going to be the best mommy!!" she added.