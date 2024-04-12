Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola's Engagement to Justin May 'Feels Right': 'They Want a Big Traditional Celebration'
Things are looking up for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola!
The Jersey Shore star — who recently returned to the show's spin-off series after removing herself from the franchise for 11 years — revealed her engagement to Justin May earlier this month, and she couldn't seem happier.
"Sammi didn’t know when or where a proposal would happen, so it was a lovely surprise," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Giancola, 37.
While she's previously had a failed engagement to ex-fiancé Christian Biscardi, whom she split from in 2021 — four months before going public with May — Giancola is certain "this time" feels "right," the insider shared, calling the former Karma bartender "her best friend."
"They want a big traditional celebration," the confidante noted, confirming: "Of course the cast will be invited!"
Giancola's costars were thrilled to hear their longtime friend had gotten engaged, as nearly all of them — except her toxic ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro — flooded the comments section of her announcement post to express their warm wishes.
"Life update: Fiancé 💍🥹♥️ 3.16.24," the reality television personality captioned a post featuring several images of Giancola flaunting her diamond ring. "The easiest question I’ve ever answered.. happiest & luckiest girl in the world 😭 I’ll love you forever and then some 🤍."
"#Futurewifey #Engaged Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you," she concluded, noting it wasn't "an April Fools joke" despite sharing the news on Monday, April 1.
May shared a similar upload, informing his followers: "She said yes! Can’t wait to Marry my best friend! Love you so much babe! ❤️💍 can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!"
Beneath Sammi's post, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino expressed, "congratulations!! Love Love 👏," as his wife, Lauren, added, "congratulations!!! 🥹 I’m so excited for you & Justin! ♥️♥️♥️💍 beautiful couple."
"Ayeeeee congrats 🍾 🥂 🙌🙌," DJ Pauly D chimed in, while Angelina Pivarnick gushed, "@sammisweetheart ❤ congrats mama to you and @j_may36 #wedding 😍."
Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Cortese also told Sammi congratulations.
On Monday, April 8, Sammi provided an update for her fans, as she shared several more photos from an apparent party thrown in celebration of the big news.
"Ahh I’m engaged!! 🥰♥️ thank you everyone for all your sweet messages & comments! 🤍💍," she wrote in the caption.
Star spoke to a source about Giancola's engagement.