'Jersey Shore' Mama! Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Cutest Moments With Kids Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo: Photos

On December 31, 2023, Snooki shared a portrait of her clan as they rang in the new year together.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR from my squad," she wrote alongside the image of the group smiling.

Fans gushed over the brood in the comments section, with one user saying, "Such a beautiful family 💕."

A second supporter penned, "I was just watching the old Jersey Shore episodes last night and it’s so crazy to see how you and Jionni evolved and created this beautiful family. ❤️❤️❤️ you guys really made it. That’s true love. Power couple of the decade fr."