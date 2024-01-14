'Jersey Shore' Mama! Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Cutest Moments With Kids Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo: Photos
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi completed her goal of finding “a nice, juiced, hot tanned guy,” as she and her husband, Jionni LaValle, share three charming children: Lorenzo, 11, Giovanna, 9, and Angelo, 4.
The wild party girl turned mother-of-three has always shared highlights from her family’s best moments on Instagram. From practicing cheerleading with her daughter, to celebrating holidays and birthdays with the whole brood, Snooki has never failed to express her love for her cute pride and joys.
On December 31, 2023, Snooki shared a portrait of her clan as they rang in the new year together.
"HAPPY NEW YEAR from my squad," she wrote alongside the image of the group smiling.
Fans gushed over the brood in the comments section, with one user saying, "Such a beautiful family 💕."
A second supporter penned, "I was just watching the old Jersey Shore episodes last night and it’s so crazy to see how you and Jionni evolved and created this beautiful family. ❤️❤️❤️ you guys really made it. That’s true love. Power couple of the decade fr."
On December 22, the reality TV star showed off how she and her kiddos prepared for Christmas.
In the snap, the three youngsters gathered around Santa as Lorenzo held the kiddo's dog.
"SANTAAAAAAAA 🎅🏽🎄," Snooki captioned the photo.
Just a few days earlier, Snooki showed off her daughter Giovanna's cheerleading skills in one of her children's bedrooms. In the photo, the preteen stood on her mother's thigh as she held her leg up.
"CHEER QUEENZ 4LIFE 💕," the star penned.
Supporters raved over how sweet the mother-daughter duo was in the comments.
"You guys are so stinking cute! She's your twin!" one user said, while a second added, "Omg the mini Snook."
"In tears.... Good job Snookers and damn proud of that lil Snookers🙌," a third noted.
Back in August 2023, the matriarch dedicated an Instagram post to her eldest son, Lorenzo.
"HAPPY 11TH BIRTHDAY to my Lorenzo! My first baby to make me a mother. I fricken love you! So proud of everything you do. Thank you for choosing me to be ur mawma. STOP GROWING 😩," she wrote.
Some commenters left messages of astonishment at how big Lorenzo has gotten.
"I thought it was yesterday you gave birth to him. I remember watching the episode you gave birth to him. Crazy. Happy mawma🍾," one person said, while a second shared, "Not me in tears seeing this because I literally watched baby Snooki cry for this type of family and seeing her have this makes my heart so happy 💗🥰."
"So crazy how time flies. Currently rewatching Jersey Shore and how you manifested having a family 🥰," a third user added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the summer of 2023, Snooki also reunited with her Jersey Shore costar Jenni "JWoww" Farley alongside both of their daughters.
After uploading the picture of the foursome, fans of the show couldn't get enough of the post in the comments section.
"I can only imagine 20 years from now these two being on a Jersey Shore reboot: fist pumping minis," one individual stated, while another said "It's literally copy paste."