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Kacey Musgraves needed one sentence to turn Kristi Noem’s attack into a reminder of the former South Dakota governor’s most notorious controversy. After Noem criticized Musgraves for welcoming Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico to her concert, the singer replied, “I don’t think you have a dog in this fight but if you did you would have shot it.”

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Noem Chooses a Country-Music Fight

Source: MEGA James Talarico attended Kacey Musgraves’ concert and shared a photograph with the country singer afterward.

Talarico attended a Musgraves concert over the weekend and shared a photo of them together afterward. “Thank you for having me last night, Kacey Musgraves!” he wrote. Noem responded by attempting to pit Musgraves against “Choosin’ Texas” singer Ella Langley. “I’ll take Ella Langley over Kacey Musgraves any day,” Noem wrote alongside an image of Talarico’s post. “And if I’m choosin’ Texas, I’ll take Ken Paxton over James Talarico.”

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Source: MEGA Kristi Noem expressed her preference for country singer Ella Langley over Kacey Musgraves.

Langley, who is from Alabama, appeared uninterested in the comparison and removed her X handle from Noem’s post. But Musgraves took her shot. Her joke referenced Noem’s account in her memoir of shooting Cricket, her 14-month-old dog, after deciding the animal was too troublesome. The disclosure became a major controversy during the 2024 presidential campaign.

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A Joke With Political Reach

Source: MEGA A Trafalgar poll showed James Talarico leading Ken Paxton with 47.1 percent support compared with Paxton’s 43.6 percent.

Talarico is attempting to become Texas’ first Democratic senator since 1993. A recent Trafalgar poll placed him at 47.1 percent, compared with 43.6 percent for Republican Ken Paxton. “High-profile clashes like this one are a double-edged sword for candidates,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “Kacey Musgraves brings an audience many campaigns cannot reach on their own, especially younger voters and country fans who tune out traditional political messaging,” she explained. “A public exchange with Kristi Noem instantly puts James Talarico’s name in front of people who were not following the Texas Senate race.”

When the Feud Becomes the Story

Source: MEGA A public relations expert warned that Kacey Musgraves’ public exchange with Kristi Noem could overshadow James Talarico’s political message.