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Kacey Musgraves Fires Back at Kristi Noem With Scathing Dog-Shooting Joke After Politician Slams Country Singer

Image of Kacey Musgraves and Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Kacey Musgraves burned Kristi Noem in one short social media sentence.

Oct. 13 2026, Updated 12:36 p.m. ET

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Country star Kacey Musgraves delivered a viral, single-sentence clapback at former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Monday, October 12, after Noem posted a photo of the singer alongside rising Democratic star and aspiring Texas senator, James Talarico.

The social media spat began after Talarico posted photos on X from Musgraves' concert at Dallas' American Airlines Center.

Noem reposted the images to criticize Musgraves, 38, and endorse Talarico's Republican opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

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Image of Country star Kasey Musgraves went viral for her counterattack on former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.
Source: MEGA

Country star Kasey Musgraves went viral for her counterattack on former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

In her original post, Noem, 54, wrote: "I'll take @ellalangleymsic over Kacey Musgraves any day. And if I'm choosin' Texas, I'll take Ken Paxton over James Talarico," referencing the hit song "Choosin' Texas" by rising country star Ella Langley, 27.

While many assume Langley is MAGA, she remains mute on politics, though she does perform with a few poster children of the right wing, including Kid Rock and Morgan Wallen.

In an old social media post, Langley wore a T-shirt listing "Democrat," "Republican" and "Country Music," checking only "Country Music" to signal her priorities.

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Kacey Musgraves Hits Back

Image of Kristi Noem shaded rising Democratic star James Talarico.
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem shaded rising Democratic star James Talarico.

In response to Noem’s post, Musgraves, an outspoken liberal, wrote, "I don't think you have a dog in this fight, but if you did, you would have shot it.”

Musgraves' brutal response directly referenced a highly controversial anecdote from Noem's memoir, in which she admitted to fatally shooting her 14-month-old dog, Cricket, in a gravel pit.

The story originally derailed Noem's chances of becoming President Donald Trump's vice presidential pick in 2024 and resurfaced widely following Musgraves' post.

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Social Media Weighs In

Image of Noem's post wasn't the flex she was hoping it would be.
Source: MEGA

Noem's post wasn't the flex she was hoping it would be.

Following the exchange, the team for Langley — a star whom Noem had praised in her attempt to shade Musgraves — untagged Langley from Noem's post.

Countless users posted gaming memes featuring the word "Fatality," jokingly declaring that the single-sentence comeback had completely obliterated Noem.

Popular reaction GIFs — such as the famous "Call an ambulance... but not for me!" clip — were widely shared to mock how quickly Noem's attempted political jab backfired.

Image of While Noem shaded Talarico and Musgraves by choosing Ella Langley, Langley untagged herself from the spat.
Source: MEGA

While Noem shaded Talarico and Musgraves by choosing Ella Langley, Langley untagged herself from the spat.

Observers widely praised Langley's team for wanting "nothing to do with the severe pettiness," with users tweeting things like, "Did you see Ella Langley also untagged herself from Kristi's post lmao.”

One well-liked social media reply joked, "That hit so hard her husband's b--- popped," referencing Noem's estranged husband's widely mocked bimbofication fetish.

Across the aisle, users agreed that bringing up a universally unpopular puppy-shooting anecdote is a losing battle online. As one viral comment summarized, "Noem wanted to pick a fight over Texas politics. Kacey Musgraves made sure everyone remembered Cricket.”

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