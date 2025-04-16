NEWS Kacey Musgraves Stuns Fans With Provocative Question: 'Did You Forget to Switch Accounts?' Source: MEGA Kacey Musgraves shocked fans by asking a provocative question on X.

Kacey Musgraves had fans doing a double take after she dropped a totally unexpected question online. On Monday, April 14, the “Cardinal” singer hopped on X (formerly Twitter) and surprised everyone with a cheeky post, writing, “Is it possible to die of horniness? Asking for a friend.”

Naturally, her followers flooded the replies — and they did not hold back. “Girl, did you forget to switch accounts?” one person joked.

Is it possible to die of horniness? Asking for a friend. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) April 14, 2025 Source: @KaceyMusgraves/Instagram

Another added, “I got a client a four figure workers comp recovery from his employer due to excessive horniness.” A third user chimed in, “N, but you can go to jail for it,” while a fourth admitted, “Came to the comments looking for answers and none of them are helpful.”

Source: MEGA Kacey Musgraves tweeted a bold question that got everyone talking.

One fan wrote, “Had to double check who tweeted this." But not everyone was laughing, as one hater came in hot, writing, “This is disgusting and is a great example of why you’ll never be as good of a musician or role model as Ashlee Simpson, Demi Lovato or Kris Kross.”

The wild tweet comes shortly after Musgraves performed an unreleased song with an eyebrow-raising title — “My B----” — during her February show at The Pinnacle in Nashville. Turns out, the tune was actually a tribute to her Australian cattle dog. “[She’s] so spicy, I named her Pepper,” Musgraves told the crowd.

Source: @spaceykacey/Instagram Kacey Musgraves recently performed a cheeky new song about her dog.

In a fan-recorded clip, Musgraves sang, “She’s black and white/ All Ride or die, more bark than bite/ She’s my b-----,” earning big cheers from the audience. She kept it playful with lines like, “The star of the pack, no one’s talking smack/ Yeah, she’s got my back/ She’s my b----. Who would have known when I took her home, that I’d fall so in love … Yeah, I’m her b----.”

Pepper isn’t just a muse — she’s also a hero. Last year, Musgraves revealed that her pup saved her from stepping on a venomous copperhead snake. Pepper took the bite instead and had to be rushed to the vet. Thankfully, she recovered. “Thank God for good dogs,” Musgraves posted at the time. In 2024, the “Happy & Sad” singer headed home to Texas for the holidays. While there, she opened up on Instagram about another beloved pet — her longtime dog Pearl — who’s nearing the end of her life.

Source: @spaceykacey/Instagram Some wondered if Kacey Musgraves meant to post the question from her main account.

“Been sad over here pre-grieving the loss of my Pearl Girl the last couple of days,” she wrote alongside a heartfelt photo of Pearl resting on a dog bed in front of the fireplace. Musgraves shared that Pearl “is still hanging on, but is very near the end.”

She’s had Pearl for 15 years — ever since the day after her 21st birthday. “She came to me the day after my 21st bday and has seen me thru so many chapters,” the Grammy winner said.

Source: MEGA; @spaceykacey/Instagram The singer's pet Pepper once saved her from a snake bite.