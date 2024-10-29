Kacey Musgraves' 'Brave' Dog Saved Her From Stepping on a Rattlesnake

Unfortunately, Pepper didn’t escape unscathed.

The "Rainbow" songstress, 36, quickly rushed her beloved pup to the vet for antivenom after she suffered a snakebite.

Alongside a series of heartfelt photos and videos, Musgraves documented Pepper receiving IV treatment.

“The bite made her lethargic. Those who have Blue Heelers know they ain't ever this calm,” she noted in her Instagram Story.