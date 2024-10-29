or
Kacey Musgraves' 'Brave' Dog Saved Her From Stepping on a Rattlesnake

pepper dog kacey musgraves vet visit
Source: MEGA; @spaceykacey/Instagram

Kacey Musgraves' brave Australian cattle dog, Pepper, saved her from stepping on a rattlesnake.

By:

Oct. 29 2024, Published 9:36 a.m. ET

Kacey Musgraves revealed that her brave Australian cattle dog, Pepper, is a lifesaver!

The singer-songwriter shared a harrowing experience with her fans on Instagram, detailing how her beloved pet "saved" her from stepping on the venomous snake while she was barefoot.

kacey musgraves rattlesnake incident
Source: @spaceykacey/Instagram

Pepper was bitten by a timber rattlesnake after saving Kacey Musgraves.

Unfortunately, Pepper didn’t escape unscathed.

The "Rainbow" songstress, 36, quickly rushed her beloved pup to the vet for antivenom after she suffered a snakebite.

Alongside a series of heartfelt photos and videos, Musgraves documented Pepper receiving IV treatment.

“The bite made her lethargic. Those who have Blue Heelers know they ain't ever this calm,” she noted in her Instagram Story.

Fortunately, Musgraves had a light-hearted take on the situation.

“Copperhead: 1, Pepper: 0,” she stated before correcting herself in a follow-up post, confirming the snake was a timber rattlesnake instead.

In an update on Monday, October 28, the country star reassured fans that Pepper was back home and “sleeping a lot / on paid meds and getting lots of love.”

"This is wild but the vet was showing me how the inside of her mouth and all down her neck is so bruised from that d--- snakebite," she lamented, pulling back Pepper's lip to reveal the damage.

kacey musgraves pepper dog saves rattlesnake
Source: @spaceykacey/Instagram

The singer has been taking her dog on road trips.

Of course, fans sent their well-wishes to Musgraves. "I’m crying. She’s so precious I want to give Pepper a hug," one fan said, while another added, "Glad pepper will be OK gotta love dogs."

kacey musgraves pepper saves her life
Source: @spaceykacey/Instagram

Pepper is an Australian cattle dog.

Even before the incident, the "Slow Burn" singer was already posting about Pepper on her Instagram.

She lovingly referred to her pet as “our lil pound puppy” in 2020 after she and her now ex-husband Ruston Kelly rescued her back in January of that year.

kacey musgraves pet snakebite hero
Source: @spaceykacey/Instagram

Kacey Musgraves rescued Pepper when she was a puppy back in 2020.

Musgraves has been on the road for her Deeper Well World Tour since April, with a performance scheduled at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on November 12.

During a recent show in San Francisco, Musgraves delighted the audience by covering "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" alongside Sabrina Carpenter.

kacey musgraves concert
Source: MEGA

The performer filed for divorce from songwriter Ruston Kelly in 2020.

"So much work has gone into putting this show together," Musgraves, who recently ended her relationship with poet Cole Schafer, told Vogue in September of her performances. "It is crazy to see what started as a small, tiny seed of a song expand into this multi-sensory experience; Getting to express yourself in such a big way, and the energy exchange between me and this crowd — I feel very fortunate to be able to do that."

