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Kai Trump Baffles Fans by Doing Own Prom Makeup in 30 Minutes: 'Wish I Was This Chill'

composite photo of kai trump
Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/tiktok; Instagram

The high school student shared a video of her getting-ready routine for prom on TikTok.

May 7 2026, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump left fans stunned by doing her own makeup for prom in just half an hour.

In a TikTok video shared on Wednesday, April 6, Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter, 18, told her followers, "I have 30 minutes to get ready for my senior prom, let's go!"

The competitive golfer then proceeded to show off the different products she was using on her face as she got ready for the special occasion.

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Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/tiktok

'GRWM for my Senior Prom!' she captioned the video.

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image of Kai Trump also did her own hair for the special occasion.
Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/tiktok

Kai Trump also did her own hair for the special occasion.

Kai shared she went to Sephora the day before to get some new makeup and admitted that her "skin has been breaking out recently."

The president's granddaughter then could be seen applying liquid foundation before going in with a contour stick, blush and powder. She finished up with what appeared to be a lip stain and mascara.

"Guys, I'm just trying out these new products literally 20 minutes before I have to leave for prom," she said at one point.

After slipping into a red halter dress, she also filmed herself taking a straightener to her mane.

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'Epic'

image of The aspiring professional golfer chose a red dress for prom.
Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/tiktok

The aspiring professional golfer chose a red dress for prom.

The amateur athlete's followers were quite impressed, with one person commenting, "Kai Trump doing her own hair and makeup for her senior prom is EPIC!!!"

"Girl 30 minutes?? another person wrote in disbelief, while a third added, "New products, 1/2 hour!?! I wish I was this chill."

"Lol 30 minutes. I love your priorities. Keeping it real! ❤️," someone else wrote.

Another user chimed in, "Love how laid back and unserious you are about getting ready."

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image of She posted photos that showed her posing with both her parents.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram

She posted photos that showed her posing with both her parents.

Earlier this week, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa, shared photos taken before the event.

Kai wore a silky crimson gown featuring a central key-hole cut-out and an open back. She styled the body-hugging dress with strappy black sandals and a smattering of jewelry, including a heart-shaped necklace.

In the snaps, she posed alongside her friends and both parents.

'Read the Room'

image of Kai Trump was branded 'out of touch' after sharing her 'five-year plan' on social media.
Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok

Kai Trump was branded 'out of touch' after sharing her 'five-year plan' on social media.

Kai has come under intense public scrutiny since her grandfather's second term started last year.

Recently, she faced backlash after revealing on social media where she sees herself headed in the coming years.

"In five years, hopefully I’ll be graduating from college then, and I can really see myself hopefully being on the LPGA tour playing professional golf," she said in an April 7 TikTok video. "But also maintaining my socials and create my own brand, as well."

Several critics slammed her for being "out of touch" and urged the soon-to-be University of Miami student to "read the room" as many U.S. citizens struggle to keep up with rising prices amid the ongoing war in Iran.

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