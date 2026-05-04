'Wishful Thinking': Kai Trump Mocked for Saying 50 Percent of the World Doesn't Like Her Because of Her Last Name
May 4 2026, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
Kai Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump, stated on Logan Paul's "IMPAULSIVE" podcast that roughly 50 percent of the world doesn't like her solely because of her last name.
She noted that many people form negative opinions of her without actually knowing her personally.
She expressed hope that if people give her a shot instead of just looking at her last name, she won't have any opposition.
The eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa recalled a specific instance where a stranger walked up to her in public to tell her that her grandfather "sucks.”
She claimed to have handled the situation diplomatically by replying, "Well, thank you so much for taking time out of your day to say that. Great, what do you want me to say to that?"
In the same interview, the junior golfer who has committed to play for the University of Miami made it clear that she has no intention of running for office, calling politics a "dangerous thing.”
She initially gained significant viral traction after giving a speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention that sought to humanize her grandfather. She has since built a massive online following on platforms like YouTube.
In response to her estimation that half the world doesn’t like her because of her family name, the Trump spawn was quickly schooled on social media.
“Oh, hun, it’s way higher than that. They wouldn’t know you if your last name wasn’t Trump. And your grandpa does in fact suck,” quipped one person.
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“ I think she’s overestimating the amount of people that like her,” agreed another.
“That’s wishful thinking, Kai Trump. It’s more like 85 percent,” clarified another about the percentage of the world that does not fancy her grandad.
Others noted that the young Trump wouldn’t be a thing at all without her family name, with one saying, “No one would know who she is at all without the last name, though. So this is a paradox.”
“Meanwhile, she has up to four Secret Service costing us a hundred thousand dollars while she goes into stores filming her Vlog for her YouTube channel, bragging about herself! [Swear word] off!!” exclaimed another.
Another said it wasn’t her grandfather or family name that made her unlikable.
“I think she does a pretty good job of just being herself, which causes people to dislike her,” noted another.
Kai has profited handsomely from her family name, with a net worth estimated at $20-$21 million. She has built this fortune through a combination of inherited wealth and her own professional endeavors, including social media partnerships and brand endorsements.