Kai Trump Has 'a Lot of Fun' Making TikToks With Dad Donald Jr.'s Fiancée Bettina Anderson: 'She Really Likes Her'
May 13 2026, Published 2:31 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr.'s eldest daughter, Kai Trump, is a fan of his future wife, Bettina Anderson.
The 19-year-old "really likes Bettina and gets along with her well," an insider dished to an outlet, adding they the pair "have made TikToks in the past and always have a lot of fun together."
Don Jr. got engaged to the Palm Beach socialite last December after a year of dating, with President Donald Trump announcing the news at a White House holiday party.
'Luckiest Girl in the World'
“I want to thank Bettina for that one word: ‘Yes,'” Don Jr., 48, said at the time.
Bettina, 39, then chimed in to tell the crowd she'd had the "most unforgettable weekend" and was excited to "marry the love of [her] life."
"I feel like the luckiest girl in the world," she added.
Don Jr. was previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle. He proposed to U.S. ambassador to Greece, 56, in 2020 after two years of dating.
What Does Kai Trump's Mom Think of the Couple?
The commander-in-chief's eldest was also married to ex-wife Vanessa for 12 years. They share five children: Kai, Donald III, 17, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13 and Chloe, 11.
The former model filed for divorce in 2018 and is now dating Tiger Woods.
According to Page Six, a source spilled that "Vanessa thinks Bettina and Don are a great match and fully approves of their relationship.”
- Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Are Already 'Wedding Planning' 1 Week After Announcing Engagement, Reveals Source: 'They Want the President to Be There'
- Donald Trump's Bizarre Confession: President Is 'Happy' Don Jr.'s Fiancée Bettina Anderson Knows How to 'Stand Still' and 'Be Subordinate'
- Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson 'Would Love' to Have Kids With the President's Son, Source Reveals: 'He Treats Her So Well'
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Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson Are Reportedly Waiting to Tie the Knot
As for when the couple's wedding will take place, it's rumored they're delaying the ceremony amid the Iran War. Bettina notably had a lavish bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago last month.
“They will have a celebration at the due time, at the White House,” a source claimed to Daily Mail. “But you know they’re waiting for the right moment because of what’s happening in the world. They want to wait until that settles.”
“They may have a very, very intimate, extremely intimate celebration at the White House, just family members,“ the person added, per the Mail. ”But still, when it’s appropriate. And at the moment it’s not appropriate. If everything sorts itself out, and it’s a good time to do it. But not right now.”
Donald Trump Allegedly Doesn't Want a White House Wedding
Despite the insider claiming the White House might serve as the couple's wedding venue, it was also recently reported that the president "shut down" the idea.
“Donald Trump Jr. isn’t important enough to the president — not for something on that level,” a source told journalist Rob Shuter, according to an April 24 Substack post. “In his father’s mind, the White House stage is reserved for moments that elevate him and the Trump brand. This doesn’t do either.”