Politics Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Wedding Delayed Amid Iran Chaos, Claims Insider: 'They Want to Wait' Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH The wedding between Donald Trump Jr. and Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson has been delayed due to dad Donald's Iran disaster, claims a source. Lesley Abravanel April 29 2026, Published 2:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump Jr. has reportedly attributed the delay of his wedding to his new fiancée, Bettina Anderson, to his father's escalating conflict with Iran. Insiders indicate that while the couple initially planned for a White House ceremony, the event is now on hold until the global tensions "settle.” President Donald Trump has reportedly declined to host the wedding at the White House. Sources claim he believes the venue should be reserved for events that "elevate him and the Trump brand" and that his son is "not important enough" for such an honor. Ongoing renovations and unfinished construction on the White House ballroom have also been cited as logistical barriers to hosting the event there.

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Source: MEGA The pair will have a 'celebration at the due time,' a source said.

Because of these delays, the couple is reportedly considering alternative options, including a "quick elopement" within the next month, followed by a later celebration, or a smaller ceremony at a private location like Mar-a-Lago. “They will have a celebration at the due time, at the White House,” an allegedly inside source told Daily Mail. “But you know they’re waiting for the right moment because of what’s happening in the world. They want to wait until that settles.” When asked if it had to do with Donald’s failing war in Iran, the source replied, “That is what I believe is happening.”

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Source: MEGA Don Jr., 48, and Bettina, 39, a Palm Beach socialite, announced their engagement in December 2025.

“They’re waiting, and so they may have a very, very intimate, extremely intimate celebration at the White House, just family members,“ the person added. ”But still, when it’s appropriate. And at the moment it’s not appropriate. If everything sorts itself out, and it’s a good time to do it. But not right now.” Don Jr., 48, and Bettina, 39, a Palm Beach socialite, announced their engagement in December 2025 following his split from long-time fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. Don Jr. proposed at Camp David in mid-December 2025, just after her 39th birthday.

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Source: MEGA Bettina Anderson's bridal shower was held at Mar-a-Lago.

The 79-year-old POTUS officially announced the engagement on December 15, 2025, during a White House holiday party. Following the announcement, the future Mrs. Don Jr., who recently had a bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago, described the proposal as part of the "most unforgettable weekend" of her life.

Source: MEGA Vanessa Trump is now dating Tiger Woods.