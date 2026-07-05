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'Stoic' Melania Trump Displayed No 'Genuine Joy' or 'Happiness' During July 4th Outing With Husband Donald, Body Language Expert Claims

Photo of Donald Trump and Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald and Melania Trump put on a united front for July 4th, though there wasn't much romantic fire radiating from the couple.

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July 5 2026, Published 12:44 p.m. ET

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In typical Melania Trump fashion, the first lady of the United States appeared far from bashful during a July 4th appearance alongside her husband, Donald Trump.

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, a "stoic" Melania displayed no "genuine joy" or "happiness" while stepping out with the president to celebrate America's 250th birthday on Saturday, July 4, in Washington, D.C.

"Analyzing Trump and Melania as they’re walking out, non-verbally, Trump stands square and fixed towards the audience. Sometimes he will swivel and pivot physically with the audience, but this time he is completely square on, which denotes confidence and power," Darren revealed to Covers.

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'She Was Very Stoic'

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Image of 'Neither of them looks at each other at any point,' body language expert Darren Stanton observed of the Trumps.
Source: MEGA

'Neither of them looks at each other at any point,' body language expert Darren Stanton observed of the Trumps.

He continued, "Even though Melania is with him, neither of them looks at each other at any point. To me, it feels like he’s very much in the zone and wants to put on a performance."

"With Melania, she has adopted a similar posture. They’re both on duty and want to project a sense of power. Melania is often the type of person to give a lot away through her body language, but here she was very stoic," Darren noted. "She was holding hands with Trump, but there was no tilting together of their bodies."

The body language expert admitted, "Sometimes, if you’re with someone very close to you, you’ll naturally tilt in closer, but there wasn’t any of that. To me, that proved the couple were very much on duty, with it being business as usual as they faced the public."

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'This Was Very Much Work Mode for Melania'

Image of Melania Trump a 'social smile' during her July 4th appearance, but it wasn't one of 'real elation,' a body language expert claimed.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump a 'social smile' during her July 4th appearance, but it wasn't one of 'real elation,' a body language expert claimed.

While Melania "gave a brief smile" during her appearance, Darren didn't believe it was "one of genuine joy or happiness."

"Instead, it was a social smile — one that was appropriate to the situation. There was no real elation or deeper expression of happiness," he explained. "This was very much work mode for Melania. She was standing beside the President and playing her role. From a non-verbal perspective, she maintained a great level of professionalism and didn’t appear overwhelmed."

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Trumps 'Weren't Smiling or Showing Much Emotion' During Fireworks Display

Image of Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, 'let their guard down' while watching fireworks in Washington, D.C.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, 'let their guard down' while watching fireworks in Washington, D.C.

Later in the evening, the president and first lady showed a slightly "different dynamic" during the fireworks display in D.C., according to Darren.

"There were some interesting moments when the fireworks display was taking place and Trump and Melania were watching from a box. It was a very contrasting appearance compared to how they had appeared on stage," he spilled. "They seemed able to let their guard down slightly and switch out of on-stage mode. From their expressions, they didn’t appear to be overly enthusiastic and weren’t smiling or showing much emotion."

'Didn't Appear to Be Interacting or Holding Hands at All'

image of Donald and Melania Trump were reportedly 'sitting quite far apart from each other' during Washington D.C.'s July 4th firework display.
Source: MEGA

Donald and Melania Trump were reportedly 'sitting quite far apart from each other' during Washington D.C.'s July 4th firework display.

Still, however, Melania and President Trump were "sitting quite far apart from each other and didn’t appear to be interacting or holding hands at all."

"There were a couple of glances between them, but from the clips, Melania maintained a very neutral expression. It was a very interesting and different dynamic compared to their appearance on stage, as though their work and public presentation for the evening had been completed," Darren concluded.

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