Everything We Know About Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler's Relationship

Kaia Gerber and Elvis actor Austin Butler can't seem to get enough of each other. Their budding romance has been captured several times since they made their relationship official by posing together at the 2022 Met Gala.

The two have been rumored to be dating since December 2021 — the news of the romance making headlines after Gerber called it quits with Australian actor Jacob Elordi, 25. Butler ended his relationship of nine years with Vanessa Hudgens in January 2020.