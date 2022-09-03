Everything We Know About Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler's Relationship
Kaia Gerber and Elvis actor Austin Butler can't seem to get enough of each other. Their budding romance has been captured several times since they made their relationship official by posing together at the 2022 Met Gala.
The two have been rumored to be dating since December 2021 — the news of the romance making headlines after Gerber called it quits with Australian actor Jacob Elordi, 25. Butler ended his relationship of nine years with Vanessa Hudgens in January 2020.
Since the brunette beauty's birthday is on September 3, there's a good chance she'll be celebrating with her hunky 31-year-old boyfriend — making it the perfect time to relive their connection.
Scroll down for a recap of their relationship.
Seen out for the first time
Gerber and Butler were spotted for the first time last year on December 21 when they attended a yoga class together in Los Angeles. After the session wrapped, they were seen driving off in the same car, sparking rumors of a romance.
First Valentine's Day
Gerber and Butler took their relationship a step further when they were snapped touring London on February 14 — their first Valentine's Day together. The couple could be seen enjoying coffee and snacks during their vacay.
A month later, in Paris
On March 22, the two were spotted leaving another Paris hotel together — but still, they stayed mum on whether they were anything more than friends.
Making it official
After months of buildup, the couple made their relationship official at the Met Gala in NYC.
Though they walked the red carpet separately, they reunited shortly afterwards, posing for a quick photo and even sharing a kiss.
PDA at the premiere
The lovebirds were together for Butler's new movie, Elvis, at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25. The two got handsy on the carpet, with one photo showing them gazing at each other.