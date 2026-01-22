Kaia Gerber Exposes Her Chest in See-Through Shirt: Photo
Jan. 22 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET
Kaia Gerber wasn’t shy in showing some skin.
The model, 24, exposed her nipples in a see-through, ribbed white tank top on Thursday, January 22.
Gerber appeared to be in the middle of a wardrobe fitting when she snapped the mirror selfie in front of a rack of clothes.
She paired her scandalous tank top with low-rise blue jeans and wore her hair in loose beach waves. Gerber left her Instagram story captionless, solely tagging the brand RE/DONE to credit her outfit.
Earlier this month, Gerber once again went braless in a low-cut, black lace bodysuit with a large buckle belt and matching pants. She shared a photo dump on January 8 with several racy ensembles, including a low-cut, sparkly black halter top.
“💌 @mango,” she captioned her Instagram carousel of selfies.
Kaia Gerber Sizzles in New 'Harper's Bazaar' Cover
On January 21, the brunette beauty brought her signature sultry style to the media, posing in a new cover shoot for Harper’s Bazaar. In one snapshot, Gerber nearly popped out of a white dress with a large cutout exposing her cleavage in front.
The outfit was accessorized with sheer black stockings, a matching hat and an oversized beige jacket. Elsewhere in the cover spread, she lifted up her white tank top to reveal her ripped abs as she mugged for the camera.
Kaia Gerber Reflects on Her Modeling Career
Gerber spoke about what it’s like modeling for so many renowned brands in the shoot’s corresponding interview.
“I’m quite happy to be a vessel. It’s not lost on me that part of my job is just being what people want me to be and being a canvas or mirror for people to reflect their own ideas onto,” she expressed.
The 24-year-old added, “I am a shape-shifter. I let my identity be that I can transform, rather than what I transformed into.”
Gerber also gave a glimpse at her dynamic with her mom, supermodel Cindy Crawford.
“She doesn’t give out advice unless you ask. But if you ask, get ready, because she’ll be very honest in ways that, sometimes, it’s hard to hear,” she explained. “She’s usually right, which is infuriating, but she’s also very willing to let me make a mistake that she made 30 years ago.”
At age 10, Gerber kicked off her modeling career with a starring role in Versace’s children's wear campaign. Five years later, she started homeschooling to support her budding career, a decision that completely transformed her childhood.
“I had all these adults, not only my parents, looking at me and being like, ‘What should we all do now?’" she reflected on her experience working with Versace as a kid. “I couldn’t decide I wasn’t in the mood that day…I was still so young. I was masking as an adult. Now that I’m more secure in my adulthood, I’m willing to show up messy and be kind of childish about certain things.”