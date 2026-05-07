Kaia Gerber Flaunts Incredible Physique in Tiny Sports Bra and Shorts: Hot Photos

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Kaia Gerber is showing off the results of her intense fitness routine. The 24-year-old model shared a series of steamy workout snaps while posing inside a sleek gym, rocking a tiny charcoal sports bra and ultra-short athletic shorts. In the photos, Gerber confidently flaunted her toned abs, sculpted legs and lean physique while posing between workout equipment and free weights.

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Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber shared new gym photos showing off her toned physique in a tiny sports bra and shorts.

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One standout shot featured the daughter of Cindy Crawford standing in front of a mirrored wall with her defined midsection fully on display. Keeping her dark hair pulled back, Gerber gave the camera a fierce side glance and let her minimalist gym look speak for itself.

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Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Fans praised the model’s athletic figure and workout dedication in the comments section.

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In another striking snap, the brunette beauty leaned against a shelf lined with dumbbells while wearing fitted black shorts that highlighted her long legs and tiny waist. The warm lighting inside the gym added to the moody, editorial-style vibe of the shoot. Gerber also turned heads in a rear-facing photo while sporting gray sweat shorts layered over her workout wear. With one arm resting above her head, she showed off her toned back and athletic figure.

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Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber previously said she has learned to tune out negativity and public projections about her image.

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Additional images captured the model stretching and posing beside gym equipment during the workout session. One especially eye-catching photo showed Gerber bending forward mid-exercise, emphasizing her sculpted core and fit frame.

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Fans quickly filled the comments section with compliments over the sizzling snaps. “That’s my baby 🔥🔥,” one person wrote. Another added, “Cheers to hard work and a dynamic duo 🙏🏽🙌🏽.” “Hottie,” a third fan gushed. “Living in these pieces🤍,” a fourth commented.

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Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber is a model.

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The workout post comes after fans recently expressed concern online over Gerber’s noticeably slimmer appearance in previous photos. “I hate to say it, she doesn’t look healthy,” one user wrote. A second commented, “Pls don’t promote this as a toned physique.” “I will not body shame, I will only pray young girls don’t compare themselves and develop body dysmorphia,” another person added.