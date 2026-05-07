Kaia Gerber Flaunts Incredible Physique in Tiny Sports Bra and Shorts: Hot Photos
May 7 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET
Kaia Gerber is showing off the results of her intense fitness routine.
The 24-year-old model shared a series of steamy workout snaps while posing inside a sleek gym, rocking a tiny charcoal sports bra and ultra-short athletic shorts. In the photos, Gerber confidently flaunted her toned abs, sculpted legs and lean physique while posing between workout equipment and free weights.
One standout shot featured the daughter of Cindy Crawford standing in front of a mirrored wall with her defined midsection fully on display. Keeping her dark hair pulled back, Gerber gave the camera a fierce side glance and let her minimalist gym look speak for itself.
In another striking snap, the brunette beauty leaned against a shelf lined with dumbbells while wearing fitted black shorts that highlighted her long legs and tiny waist. The warm lighting inside the gym added to the moody, editorial-style vibe of the shoot.
Gerber also turned heads in a rear-facing photo while sporting gray sweat shorts layered over her workout wear. With one arm resting above her head, she showed off her toned back and athletic figure.
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Additional images captured the model stretching and posing beside gym equipment during the workout session. One especially eye-catching photo showed Gerber bending forward mid-exercise, emphasizing her sculpted core and fit frame.
Fans quickly filled the comments section with compliments over the sizzling snaps.
“That’s my baby 🔥🔥,” one person wrote.
Another added, “Cheers to hard work and a dynamic duo 🙏🏽🙌🏽.”
“Hottie,” a third fan gushed.
“Living in these pieces🤍,” a fourth commented.
The workout post comes after fans recently expressed concern online over Gerber’s noticeably slimmer appearance in previous photos.
“I hate to say it, she doesn’t look healthy,” one user wrote.
A second commented, “Pls don’t promote this as a toned physique.”
“I will not body shame, I will only pray young girls don’t compare themselves and develop body dysmorphia,” another person added.
Despite the ongoing conversation surrounding her appearance, Gerber has never publicly addressed criticism about her weight.
However, in a recent Vanity Fair interview, the model opened up about learning how to block out negativity and not take public perception too seriously.
“I kind of play with people’s perception of me and projections onto me,” Gerber explained. “It’s so crucial to be able to make fun of yourself. I truly believe that if you can’t laugh with everyone else — if you can’t laugh at yourself — life will be such a challenge for you.”
The actress and model also shared how stepping into acting has helped her grow emotionally.
“Embarrassment is so underexplored, and we try to avoid it at all costs,” she said. “But I think there’s so much value in accepting and exploring embarrassment.”