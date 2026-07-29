Kaia Gerber's Acting Skills Slammed as 'Terrible' by Critics Ahead of New Series: 'I Didn't Think It Would Be This Bad'

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Fans slammed Kaia Gerber's acting chops ahead of her starring role in the new thriller series The Shards. Cindy Crawford's daughter busted onto the acting scene a few years ago with roles in Bottoms, Saturday Night, Palm Royale and Overcompensating. She plays Susan Reynolds in the FX series, which follows a group of prep school seniors as a serial killer runs amok in their city. But it seems she still has to win over the audience when the show premieres on August 5.

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Kaia Gerber bad acting 💀💀💀 and it's only 25 seconds omg https://t.co/bD5jPW35RB — Tiana (@everybswa) July 28, 2026 Source: @Everybswa/X Fans reacted to a scene from Kaia Gerber's new show.

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Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber's acting abilities were slammed by critics.

“Kaia Gerber bad acting,” an X user wrote while reacting to a brief sneak peek of the series. “And it's only 25 seconds omg.” During the scene, Gerber entered the frame at the tail end of a scene while the other characters had a conversation. She looked serious and distraught as they turned their attention to her. “Matt Kellner is missing,” was her only line, which she delivered in a deadpan tone. Other fans quickly agreed with the assessment of her "terrible" acting abilities, noting that many of the roles in which she does well are deadpan characters meant to have almost no personality.

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How Did Fans React?

Source: MEGA Critics called Kaia Gerber's acting "emotionless."

“It's so possible for nepo babies to be good actors (Maude Apatow, Lily Rose Depp, Zoë Kravitz, etc.), but sometimes nepo babies are just bad at acting like this OMG,” one commenter wrote. “TFFFF happened?? She did better in Bottoms,” another added. “Like, is she asking them or telling them he’s missing???,” a third questioned. “See!! She had one good acting moment (in Bottoms), mostly because her character was intentionally emotionless and people tried to convince everyone she got better, LMAO,” a fourth chimed in. “I didn’t think it would be this bad. How can she make zero improvement despite having every resource in the world?” a fifth commented.

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Who Else Stars in 'The Shards'?

Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere met when they began starring together in 'The Shards.'

Gerber has also attracted media attention after appearing on the red carpet with her The Shards costar Homer Gere, who is the son of Richard Gere. Richard and Kaia’s mom, Cindy, used to be an iconic Hollywood couple and were married from 1991 to 1995. Cindy married businessman Rande Gerber in 1998, with whom she shares two children: Presley, 27, and Kaia, 24. Richard married his second wife, Carey Lowell, in 2002. They were together until 2016 and share Homer, 26. Richard is currently married to his third wife, Alejandra Silva.

Source: MEGA Homer Gere called Kaia Gerber a 'lovely' person to work with.