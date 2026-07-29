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Kaia Gerber's Acting Skills Slammed as 'Terrible' by Critics Ahead of New Series: 'I Didn't Think It Would Be This Bad'

Kaia Gerber
Source: MEGA,@FX

Critics slammed Kaia Gerber's acting ability.

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July 29 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

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Fans slammed Kaia Gerber's acting chops ahead of her starring role in the new thriller series The Shards.

Cindy Crawford's daughter busted onto the acting scene a few years ago with roles in Bottoms, Saturday Night, Palm Royale and Overcompensating.

She plays Susan Reynolds in the FX series, which follows a group of prep school seniors as a serial killer runs amok in their city. But it seems she still has to win over the audience when the show premieres on August 5.

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Source: @Everybswa/X

Fans reacted to a scene from Kaia Gerber's new show.

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Kaia Gerber
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber's acting abilities were slammed by critics.

“Kaia Gerber bad acting,” an X user wrote while reacting to a brief sneak peek of the series. “And it's only 25 seconds omg.”

During the scene, Gerber entered the frame at the tail end of a scene while the other characters had a conversation. She looked serious and distraught as they turned their attention to her.

“Matt Kellner is missing,” was her only line, which she delivered in a deadpan tone.

Other fans quickly agreed with the assessment of her "terrible" acting abilities, noting that many of the roles in which she does well are deadpan characters meant to have almost no personality.

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How Did Fans React?

Kaia Gerber
Source: MEGA

Critics called Kaia Gerber's acting "emotionless."

“It's so possible for nepo babies to be good actors (Maude Apatow, Lily Rose Depp, Zoë Kravitz, etc.), but sometimes nepo babies are just bad at acting like this OMG,” one commenter wrote.

“TFFFF happened?? She did better in Bottoms,” another added.

“Like, is she asking them or telling them he’s missing???,” a third questioned.

“See!! She had one good acting moment (in Bottoms), mostly because her character was intentionally emotionless and people tried to convince everyone she got better, LMAO,” a fourth chimed in.

“I didn’t think it would be this bad. How can she make zero improvement despite having every resource in the world?” a fifth commented.

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Who Else Stars in 'The Shards'?

Kaia Gerber,Homer Gere
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere met when they began starring together in 'The Shards.'

Gerber has also attracted media attention after appearing on the red carpet with her The Shards costar Homer Gere, who is the son of Richard Gere.

Richard and Kaia’s mom, Cindy, used to be an iconic Hollywood couple and were married from 1991 to 1995.

Cindy married businessman Rande Gerber in 1998, with whom she shares two children: Presley, 27, and Kaia, 24.

Richard married his second wife, Carey Lowell, in 2002. They were together until 2016 and share Homer, 26. Richard is currently married to his third wife, Alejandra Silva.

Kaia Gerber,Homer Gere
Source: MEGA

Homer Gere called Kaia Gerber a 'lovely' person to work with.

Homer revealed that he and Kaia only met for the first time a few weeks before filming, but called their friendship very “normal.”

"Two weeks before, we met at a bar with all the other cast, and we became friends. It’s funny,” he told E! News.

"We just became friends as coworkers before we started working, and she’s become a really close friend," he added. "It’s been lovely working with her."

Unlike Kaia, commenters don’t seem to take issue with Homer’s acting abilities despite also being the child of a Hollywood star.

“She's really bad, but Homer is actually quite good, I think,” a commenter wrote.

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