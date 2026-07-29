Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere Meet 30 Years After Parents Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere’s Divorce
July 29 2026, Published 1:39 a.m. ET
Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere became fast friends more than 30 years after their parents, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, divorced.
The former couple was married from 1991 to 1995. Cindy then married businessman Rande Gerber in 1998, with whom she shares two children, Presley, 27, and Kaia, 24.
Richard married his second wife, Carey Lowell, in 2002. They were together until 2016 and share a son, Homer, 26. He is currently married to his third wife, Alejandra Silva, and the couple shares two sons, Alexander, 7, and James, 6.
Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere Met for the First Time While Shooting 'The Shards'
Both rising Hollywood stars reportedly crossed paths for the first time while shooting Ryan Murphy's thriller series, despite their parents' shared history.
Speaking to E! News at the show's New York City premiere on July 27, Homer said, “We hadn’t met before shooting."
"Two weeks before, we met at a bar with all the other cast and we became friends. It’s funny," he added.
He also stated that their connection is "really normal" from "the inside."
"We just became friends as coworkers before we started working and she’s become a really close friend," he said, before adding, "It’s been lovely working with her."
Kaia echoed his sentiments on the red carpet of the premiere, stating, "It was so lovely to work with him."
"He’s so wonderful. He’s so funny. He makes me laugh so hard and he’s the greatest scene partner ever," she said.
She also added, "Really, it’s such a supportive environment and we’ve gotten so close over this process."
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Kaia Gerber Said She Was 'Excited' to Meet Homer Gere
The model told Entertainment Tonight that she had been looking forward to meeting her costar before filming for The Shards began.
Agreeing with the interviewer that it's "such a small world," she said, "I was just excited to meet him, honestly."
When asked about how her supermodel mother reacted to the news that she would be working with her ex-husband's son, the 24-year-old replied, "My mom’s coming tonight, so."
Homer, too, stated that he has full support from his Emmy-nominated father as he builds his Hollywood career.
"I call him almost every day when I’m on set," he told E! News.
"He’s really the most invaluable resource in terms of making this all work for me, so it’s really special to have him in my corner," he added.
The Shards follows a group of elite prep school seniors in 1981 in Los Angeles while a serial killer, named The Trawler, targets teenagers across the city.
Kaia previously described the upcoming show as a "seductive drama thriller" that "navigates s--, identity, obsession, and the horrors that lie beneath the surface of American adolescence," on Good Morning America.
The Shards premieres on FX and Hulu on August 5, and will be available to stream on Disney+ the next day.