NEWS Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere Meet 30 Years After Parents Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere’s Divorce Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere met over 30 years after their parents Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere's divorce. OK! Staff July 29 2026, Published 1:39 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere Met for the First Time While Shooting 'The Shards'

Source: MEGA Homer Gere admitted he hadn't met Kaia Gerber before filming 'The Shards.'

Both rising Hollywood stars reportedly crossed paths for the first time while shooting Ryan Murphy's thriller series, despite their parents' shared history. Speaking to E! News at the show's New York City premiere on July 27, Homer said, “We hadn’t met before shooting." "Two weeks before, we met at a bar with all the other cast and we became friends. It’s funny," he added. He also stated that their connection is "really normal" from "the inside."

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Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber said Homer Gere is 'wonderful.'

"We just became friends as coworkers before we started working and she’s become a really close friend," he said, before adding, "It’s been lovely working with her." Kaia echoed his sentiments on the red carpet of the premiere, stating, "It was so lovely to work with him." "He’s so wonderful. He’s so funny. He makes me laugh so hard and he’s the greatest scene partner ever," she said. She also added, "Really, it’s such a supportive environment and we’ve gotten so close over this process."

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Kaia Gerber Said She Was 'Excited' to Meet Homer Gere

Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere said that their parents, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, show them immense support.

The model told Entertainment Tonight that she had been looking forward to meeting her costar before filming for The Shards began. Agreeing with the interviewer that it's "such a small world," she said, "I was just excited to meet him, honestly." When asked about how her supermodel mother reacted to the news that she would be working with her ex-husband's son, the 24-year-old replied, "My mom’s coming tonight, so." Homer, too, stated that he has full support from his Emmy-nominated father as he builds his Hollywood career. "I call him almost every day when I’m on set," he told E! News. "He’s really the most invaluable resource in terms of making this all work for me, so it’s really special to have him in my corner," he added.

Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber said she was 'excited' to meet Homer Gere.