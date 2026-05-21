Kaia Gerber Strips Down to Lacy White Bra in Sultry Photoshoot

Article continues below advertisement

Kaia Gerber posed in her undergarments during a racy new photoshoot. The model, 24, bared her cleavage in a white lace bra, complemented by a pair of unbuttoned black jeans, in a series of photos shared to her Instagram on Thursday, May 21. Gerber posed provocatively on the floor, then sat on her hands and knees on a gold velvet couch.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber mugged for the camera in new lingerie photos.

Small tattoos on different parts of her body were on full display, including an ink on her shoulder blade that read “Prez” in honor of her brother, Presley Gerber. Elsewhere in Kaia’s photo dump, she flaunted her toned tummy in a white crop top and blue jeans. In the caption, she tagged clothing brand RE/DONE and photographer Tyrell Hampton.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @kaiagerber/@shopredone/@tyrellhampton/Instagram Kaia Gerber sported unbuttoned jeans by RE/DONE.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaia Gerber's Other Recent Provocative Pics

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber recently exposed her nipples in a see-through top.

On May 5, Kaia showed off her six-pack abs during a sweaty gym session. She donned a gray sports bra and matching biker shorts from Vuori as she posed in front of dumbbells and medicine balls. Her hair was swept into a half-up, half-down style and secured in the back with a white butterfly clip. “@vuoriclothing with and by @kirstygodso 🤍,” she captioned her post. Just a few days earlier, on April 30, Cindy Crawford’s daughter once again stripped down, wearing a tiny white thong as her top slipped off her shoulders and exposed her chest. In the same Instagram carousel, she sizzled in a black triangle-shaped bikini after stepping out of the water with a handful of shells. “The feminine figures must juggle something,” Kaia wrote.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kaia Gerber Releases 'Library Science' Book

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber frequently flaunts her body online.

Sultry photos aside, the 24-year-old recently took to Instagram to celebrate the release of Library Science. Inspired by her book club, it features a collection of text and photos from some of Kaia and her friends’ favorite writers and photographers. “LIBRARY SCIENCE ISSUE 01 is out now 💌 and i couldn’t be prouder. ‘show me to me’ — rachel’s mom,” she started the caption of her post. “@alyssareeder & i poured our dang hearts into this and in the words of @kavehakbar.kavehakbar — there is no such thing as an accident of the spirit. over a decade of sharing books to show we love each other & now we get to share that love with all of you. blood, sweat, tears, and reading (SO MUCH READING!!!!!!)(and more tears!!!!!!!).”

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber founded a book club.