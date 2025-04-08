Kailyn Lowry Says It's a 'Difficult Time for Me' in Alleged Vulnerable Message as Cheating Rumors About Her Fiancé Elijah Scott Swirl
Kailyn Lowry allegedly shared a message to her personal Facebook account in the midst of allegations fiancé Elijah Scott cheated on her.
According to Instagram account @tm_chatter, Lowry allegedly wrote the following message: “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me during this difficult time for me. I am sorry if I don’t respond in texts. I have a lot of things to work out and trying to figure out where to go from here.”
In the caption for the post they shared, @tm_chatter noted Lowry recently posted flowers to her Instagram — but they were not from Scott, rather from friends showing their support for her.
As OK! reported on April 7, Lowry and Scott took to TikTok to respond to breakup rumors, posting a minute-long clip of the two of them together staring into the camera and blinking, with the following text over the video: “When fake news hits the group chat.”
The post was captioned, "Wrapping up our Sunday reading about ourselves."
As OK! shared on March 21, a woman named Britt on TikTok accused Scott of having a one-night stand with her on a boat in May 2024.
She explained she was on a cruise when she met two men in an elevator, one of whom was Scott. After taking a “drunken nap,” she and her friend met up with the two men at the casino.
“We ended up going to the club that night, we ended up going in the hot tub,” she shared.
Since she just got out of a “very abusive” relationship, Britt admitted she was “looking for a rebound,” leading to her sleeping with him.
At the time, she said she didn’t do a “background check” and had no idea he was engaged to Lowry. When scrolling TikTok recently, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host came up in her "For You" page. In one of the videos, she noticed Scott and thought he looked “awfully familiar.”
On April 6, @tm_chatter posted the following message claiming Lowry and Scott broke up: “Upon learning about #ElijahCruise2024 #KailLowry did allegedly confront Elijah with Britt’s tiktok storytime. He did allegedly confirm the TikTok’s to be accurate… meaning he owned up to his foul play. (Let me clear my throat before I continue and say this: A lot of y’all #KailLowry fans owe that Britt girl an apology and that apology needs to be AS LOUD AS the disrespect that y’all left in her comments.) Upon admitting to cheating, Kail allegedly punched Elijah directly in the middle of his face, packed his belongings and told him to get out. He allegedly did not put up any resistance to her demands and willingly went next door to his old home that had recently became vacant after a tenant had moved out weeks prior. Kail allegedly told him to take their 3 babies with him and he has allegedly had all 3 babies with him the majority (almost all) of the time since their return from Turks & Caicos, when this all allegedly went down."
The message continued: "Elijah also allegedly lost the benefit to the nanny care and he brings the babies to his mother’s house for childcare. (Please note that while this post has been confirmed by 2 independent sources, it is for entertainment & discussion purposes only.) #TeenMom #TeenMom2.”
Neither Lowry or Scott have spoken out regarding allegations they split aside from the one TikTok post.