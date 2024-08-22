'Ebbs and Flows': Kailyn Lowry Details Co-Parenting Relationship With Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin

Lowry told Us Weekly her co-parenting relationship with Marroquin has “ebbs and flows.”

“Some days it’s really great,” Lowry shared. “Other days, we hit some bumps in the road. But I think being that we’re divorced and sort of still in the public eye, I think that we do the best we can.”

Reflecting on things she’s learned about co-parenting over the years, Lowry shared the biggest lesson is to “keep it off the internet.”

“It’s only been about two years since I’ve really, really honed in on that and actually stuck by that,” Lowry explained. “It’s been, probably, the best thing that I could have done for my kids and my co-parenting.”