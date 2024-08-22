'Ebbs and Flows': Kailyn Lowry Details Co-Parenting Relationship With Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin
Former Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is opening up about what it's been like to co-parent with ex Javi Marroquin after their 2016 divorce.
Lowry told Us Weekly her co-parenting relationship with Marroquin has “ebbs and flows.”
“Some days it’s really great,” Lowry shared. “Other days, we hit some bumps in the road. But I think being that we’re divorced and sort of still in the public eye, I think that we do the best we can.”
Reflecting on things she’s learned about co-parenting over the years, Lowry shared the biggest lesson is to “keep it off the internet.”
“It’s only been about two years since I’ve really, really honed in on that and actually stuck by that,” Lowry explained. “It’s been, probably, the best thing that I could have done for my kids and my co-parenting.”
Lowry also addressed her co-parenting relationship with Jo Rivera, the father of her first son, Isaac.
Detailing “things are good” but “not every day,” the reality star went on to share how recording a podcast with Rivera’s current wife, Vee Torres, has had an impact on her communication with Rivera.
“For a little while it was, it was a little weird just because the older the child gets, the dynamic of co-parenting shifts,” Lowry said. “So we don’t need to communicate every day. There was a period of time where we really didn’t need to communicate at all, but on the same token, I’m podcasting with Isaac’s stepmom every day.”
- Kailyn Lowry's Ex Claims She’s Engaged and Getting Married in September
- Go Away! 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals List of People Who Will Be 'Humiliated' & 'Escorted Out' of Her Funeral
- 'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Has to Lose '40 or 50 Pounds' Before Doctors Will Allow Her to Go Under the Knife: 'That Was Extremely Humbling'
Lowry is currently dating Elijah Scott, who she's been with since 2022. The pair is rumored to be engaged, though neither has confirmed if that is true.
After opening up her life to fans via TV for years, Lowry ended up departing the Teen Mom franchise in May 2022.
On the Teen Mom 2 reunion from that year, she shared she was ready to “move on” from the show.
“I think I need to do my own thing,” said the podcast host. “I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I'm ready."
When talking with E! News, Lowry further explained what made her want to leave the successful franchise she’d been a part of for 11 years.
"I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn't feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore," Lowry revealed at the time. "I decided it was time for me to move on."