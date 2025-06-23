Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Fires Back at 'Diabolical' Ex Javi Marroquin After His Explosive Rant: 'You Cannot Demand Answers From Me'

The Pride Over Pity author shared she didn’t call Marroquin after hearing what he said about her on Instagram Live, but sent him a text he didn’t respond to. She also said she approached his wife, Lauren Comeau, asking what her “involvement was," but Comeau insisted she had nothing to do with it.

“Lauren is not the problem,” Lowry noted. “She’s never been the problem, and really, if you boil it all down, Javi and I have been the problem. I don’t care how many times Javi has played victim and how many times I have swallowed my pride and apologized to him. But really, when I look at it all now after he did that, I feel bad for Lauren. I feel bad for how I treated her and it really boils down to Javi and myself, but mostly, Javi triangulating all of this so that Lauren and I would hate each other and then playing victim as if Kail was the problem.”