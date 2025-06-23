Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Fires Back at 'Diabolical' Ex Javi Marroquin After His Explosive Rant: 'You Cannot Demand Answers From Me'
After Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin went on an explosive rant about his ex Kailyn Lowry in early June, she finally responded to some of his allegations.
“The people in my life know who I am as a mom, they see me as a mom, they see me showing up for pickup and drop-off,” she said on a recent episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast. “If I’m not dropping off [my kids] 30 out of 180 days of school, that doesn’t make me a bad mom. If I’m working and I’m late to practice, that doesn’t make me a bad mom.”
'You Cannot Demand Answers From Me'
While she claimed she won’t defend who she is as a mom to “any f------ body,” she explained why she didn’t immediately respond to what her ex had to say about her.
“You cannot demand answers from me immediately and simultaneously, if I come forward and I’m emotionally charged and I address every single thing, get mad at me and say, ‘Kail’s the same, she’s raging, she’s denying, she’s lying, she’s deflecting,’” she stated. “But you just demanded answers from me and you didn’t even give me a chance to process this and do it the right way, according to therapy.”
Lauren Comeau Is 'Not the Problem'
The Pride Over Pity author shared she didn’t call Marroquin after hearing what he said about her on Instagram Live, but sent him a text he didn’t respond to. She also said she approached his wife, Lauren Comeau, asking what her “involvement was," but Comeau insisted she had nothing to do with it.
“Lauren is not the problem,” Lowry noted. “She’s never been the problem, and really, if you boil it all down, Javi and I have been the problem. I don’t care how many times Javi has played victim and how many times I have swallowed my pride and apologized to him. But really, when I look at it all now after he did that, I feel bad for Lauren. I feel bad for how I treated her and it really boils down to Javi and myself, but mostly, Javi triangulating all of this so that Lauren and I would hate each other and then playing victim as if Kail was the problem.”
The Gloves Are Off
Lowry also mentioned how she had planned to stop making jokes about an alleged incident that took place with Marroquin while Comeau was pregnant with their son, but, in the wake of Marroquin’s rant, she's a loose cannon.
“I am not going to stop doing anything now,” she revealed. “I think he went Live for… 11 minutes or something like that. The amount of details that he left out about the entire situation — of ALL the situations he listed out — diabolical.”
Kailyn Lowry Plans to Further Address Javi Marroquin's Claims About Her
She also noted she will address his claims “line by line” in the future, but is working with her therapist before doing so in order to be completely transparent with listeners.
As OK! reported, in his diatribe, Marroquin slammed Lowry for being late to their son’s soccer practice, having a new man around her children so quickly after breaking up with Elijah Scott, being a “calculated” person and more.