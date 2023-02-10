Kailyn Lowry & Best Friend Lindsie Chrisley Offer Advice On 'Hookups' After 'Teen Mom' Star's Secret Pregnancy Revealed
Kailyn Lowry is telling it like it is after she secretly gave birth to her fifth son in November 2022.
On the Thursday, February 9, episode of the Teen Mom 2 alum and her cohost Lindsie Chrisley’s “Coffee Convos” podcast, the dynamic duo dove into the controversial topic of hooking up with your ex.
“OK, there’s a couple things that I need to dissect from this,” the 33-year-old — who’s father, Todd Chrisley, and stepmom Julie Chrisley, recently began their respective 12 and seven-year prison sentences — stated.
“Do we feel like if you are broken up from an ex but you are still seeing them [and] hooking up with them, that you owe them an explanation as to what you’re doing when you’re not doing them?” Chrisley asked during the recent episode.
"No, absolutely not," Lowry — who shares five children with four different fathers — firmly replied.
"I wasn’t being a grimy b**ch, but like also I have been in my life so like I fully understand this," the former 16 and Pregnant star, now 30, spilled of the apparently relatable situation.
Lowry's advice comes just one day after a source confirmed that the 31-year-old had welcomed a newborn with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, as OK! previously reported.
"Kailyn gave birth to a baby boy on November 20 with Elijah," the insider confessed. “She has only told close family and friends,"
Lowry additionally shares Issac, 13, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 9, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin — whom she divorced in 2017 after five years of marriage — as well as Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.
Fans have speculated that the MTV reality star had been hiding her pregnancy for months after they noticed a potential growing baby bump in multiple released photos.
Social media users couldn't seem to understand why Lowry would hide this birth and the baby boy from the public, as she has previously — and still does — show off all of her other four children on her various platforms.