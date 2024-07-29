Go Away! 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals List of People Who Will Be 'Humiliated' & 'Escorted Out' of Her Funeral
Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry may only be 32 years old, but she recently opened up about her funeral plans — and who she does not want in attendance at the event.
On her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, which she co-hosts with her first baby daddy Jo Rivera’s current wife, Vee Torres, Lowry explained she has a “list of people that are not allowed at my funeral.” “It’s in my will,” she said. “And Jo is the only baby daddy that is allowed. I promise you.”
Not only does Lowry have a list, but she is so serious about it she declared it’s “to the point” that “I want them humiliated and escorted out of the place.”
“You don’t even step foot,” she added on certain people attending her funeral, clearly taking aim at Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, two of the other men she has children with.
Lowry made it clear she has thought this plan out in detail, as she continued sharing with Torres that anyone who is not on her funeral guest list will be “physically removed” rather than being “asked to leave.”
“You will be asked to stand in front of everyone and you will be removed,” she stated “That is in my will.”
Torres inquired about who would actually be “doing the removing” and if Lowry had a “security guard.”
“There’s gonna be security there,” Lowry assured Torres. “I am so passionate about this. Like if you think for one f------ that you’re okay… and don’t post s--- on social media, because I’ll have it removed.”
Torres, who was giggling a lot during the conversation, was assured by Lowry that she is “not on" the list, but Lowry did offer to send her the unwanted people if she was interested in taking a look. Torres declined the offer, as she felt she did not need to see the list if she was not on it. “I’m not kidding,” Lowry concluded.
Lowry has had quite a lengthy and complicated history with her romantic partners, which likely coincides with her thinking about her funeral plans.
After leaving Rivera, whom Lowry never married, she met Marroquin. The pair married privately in 2012 and publicly on MTV in 2013. In 2016, Lowry filed for divorce from Marroquin. While they did talk about rekindling their romance — and even admitted to hooking up post-divorce — they never ended up getting back together. After moving on from Marroquin, Lowry started dating Lopez in 2016. They had many ups and downs, including Lowry getting arrested for allegedly punching Lopez in the face in October of 2020, and Lowry revealing in May of 2023 that Lopez had "almost killed" her during a fight while she was pregnant with their second child. Lowry is currently dating Elijah Scott. The pair have been together since 2022 and have three children together.