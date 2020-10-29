Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry apparently had it out in a big way with her ex, Chris Lopez, last month — to the tune of getting arrested for allegedly getting physical during a recent parenting dispute.

According to Us Weekly, Lowry was arrested in Delaware on September 26 for offensive touching. The incident in question took place September 4, as the two were performing a custody exchange of their 3-year-old son, Lux, at Lopez’s house. Lowry reportedly became enraged because Lux’s formerly long hair had been cut without her permission, resulting in her allegedly punching Lopez with a closed fist several times around the head and chest.

The outlet reports that Lopez noted in court documents that he did not fight back. Meanwhile, his sister stated she attempted to intervene and pull Lowry off of Lopez. Lowry, meanwhile, is on record saying the dispute never became physical.

Lopez allegedly called police that very day but did not hear back until September 25. Following her release, Lowry was ordered to have no contact with Lopez, with whom she also shares newborn son Creed. Her arraignment is set for January 21, 2021.

Pride Over Pity author Lowry has a record of tumultuous parenting issues with all three of her baby daddies, most recently complaining about ex Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares 6-year-old son Lincoln, and whom she claims in an episode of the reality show was trying to hook up with her again “in a WaWa parking lot.”

Lowry was aghast that he would take the time to drive for a hookup, but refuses to meet her in the middle regarding their regular child drop-off issues.

She also has considerable beef with ex Jo Rivera, acknowledging that she and Rivera have a tumultuous relationship. However, she has also said they both want the best for their son, 10-year-old Isaac, and have attended therapy to help with that parenting goal. “We both want him to be a happy, successful, stable adult,” she said in a recent episode of the show.