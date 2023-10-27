Pregnancy Bombshell! Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Expecting Twins With Boyfriend Elijah Scott 11 Months After Secretly Welcoming Baby No. 5
Two new babies will shortly join the Teen Mom 2 family!
Kailyn Lowry revealed is expecting twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, during the Friday, October 27, episode of her "Barely Famous" podcast.
Lowry was joined by TikTok star Allison Kuch for the episode, where they discussed both conceiving their children during separate trips to Thailand with their significant others.
Kuch is currently pregnant with her and her NFL husband Isaac Rochell's first child. The fan-favorite couple previously shared their expected due date of December.
"We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs," Lowry joked in reference to both media personalities coming home from their respective vacations at the tropical destination to discover they were pregnant.
"Wait, you came home with a permanent souvenir? Oh my god, why did I not know this? We both got pregnant in Thailand," Kuch quipped.
Lowry clarified her timeline, stating, "I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea."
"So when I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn't think anything of it because I was like, there's no way. There's no way I am," the reality star continued.
Elsewhere in the episode, Kuch opened up about how shocked she was with the speed in which she became pregnant.
The 28-year-old — who tied the knot with Rochell in 2021 — detailed how she'd been tracking her ovulation, allowing her to figure out the exact date she conceived, which she's previously discussed in her frequent candid TikTok videos about pregnancy.
"Well, to be fair, I mean, this is my ... sixth pregnancy, like six and seven for me," Lowry chimed in, subtly dropping the bombshell that she's expecting twins. "And I've gotten pregnant when I'm not actually ... like I've tracked my ovulation and I've gotten pregnant on days that were not my ovulation window."
Lowry's surprising revelation comes more than 11 months after she secretly welcomed her fifth child, Rio, away from the public eye in November.
The 31-year-old is a mom to her son Isaac, 13, whom she welcomed at age 17 in 2010 with her high school boyfriend Jo Rivera.
She also shares her son Lincoln, 9, with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, as well as sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with her ex Chris Lopez.
In 2020, Lowry was awarded sole custody of her and Lopez's kids, though in 2021 they reached a new settlement, which she said she was not allowed to share with the public.
"The judge made a ruling and I just don’t want to talk about it. It just is what it is," Lowry told producers during an episode of Teen Mom 2 at the time. "This is not a matter of me not wanting to share, this is a matter of the judge stating in our court documents that this is not to be discussed or shared on social media or the TV show."
She additionally has joint custody of her eldest son with Rivera, as well as her and Marroquin's son Lincoln.