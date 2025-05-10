Kailyn Lowry Reflects on 'Teen Mom' Fame: 'I Wasn't the Same Person Anymore'

Kailyn Lowry spilled the beans on her time in the Teen Mom franchise, revealing the struggles behind the scenes that left her feeling "pigeonholed."

In a candid interview with People published on April 21, the 33-year-old reality star opened up about her experience, admitting she started making "very calculated decisions" about what to share with the public.

Her frustrations stemmed from the way production manipulated her storylines, limiting her portrayal to fit their narrative.