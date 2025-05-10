Kailyn Lowry Reflects on 'Teen Mom' Fame: 'I Wasn't the Same Person Anymore'
Kailyn Lowry spilled the beans on her time in the Teen Mom franchise, revealing the struggles behind the scenes that left her feeling "pigeonholed."
In a candid interview with People published on April 21, the 33-year-old reality star opened up about her experience, admitting she started making "very calculated decisions" about what to share with the public.
Her frustrations stemmed from the way production manipulated her storylines, limiting her portrayal to fit their narrative.
"It made it very difficult for production to create a full picture and full story for me on the show," she lamented.
As she neared her exit from the show, Lowry admitted, "At that point it was like, 'I have to think about how it's going to play out for the viewers and that is how people will perceive whatever it is that I'm going through or doing.'"
Diving deeper into her emotional state, Lowry revealed the toll reality show fame took on her identity, stating, "And that was really, really hard for me because I wasn't the same person that I was when I started."
Since bursting onto the scene in Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant in 2010, she had grown — yet the narrative arc of her life wasn't keeping pace.
In her last season on Teen Mom 2, which included a slew of life changes, Lowry felt the franchise "run its course."
She explained, "I had just built this house and we were on to different things that we would not be able to tell the full story the way that we wanted to... You're edited down to four minutes a cast member, and I didn't want certain things to not be shown. I wanted more of a full picture."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During her rollercoaster ride on the show, viewers witnessed Lowry welcome her four children — sons Isaac, 14, Lincoln, 11, Lux, 7, and Creed, 4. Since then, she welcomed son Rio with fiancé Elijah Scott in 2022, followed by twins Verse and Valley in 2023.
Kailyn shared her nervousness about introducing Elijah to the audience, especially as their relationship was fresh: "He had never been on TV. He's never been a teen dad. And so, for us, I had felt like it was time for us to move on."
Despite all this, she asserted, "I'm thankful that I was on it. I don't have many regrets about it. To this day, I think it was the right decision."
Now, as she moves past her days with Teen Mom, Kailyn is eager to shift her legacy toward business ventures rather than reality TV drama.
"I hope to build successful brands to the point where I'm able to take a step back from [them]," she stated, adding that she recognizes reality fame still lingers.
As she charts a new course, Kailyn's ambitious goal is clear: create a brand where she can eventually step away from the spotlight and find a more private life. "I think that would be the goal for the next 15 years," she concluded.