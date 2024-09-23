Kailyn Lowry Reveals If She's Done Having Kids
Kailyn Lowry is not sure if she's done expanding her family just yet.
"One day I'm like, 'Okay, I'm definitely done.' Yesterday, one of my girlfriends and I were laughing at wrestling, talking about how we’re definitely done," Lowry, who recently got engaged to her fiancé, Elijah Scott, said, regarding whether she’s truly ready to call it quits on having more kids.
"But if you asked me two days ago, Elijah and I might have been planning to do IVF or something, I don't know," she continued.
The reality TV star has all seven of her children under the same roof — Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez, Lincoln, 10, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Isaac, 14, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera.
Meanwhile, Scott, 26 and Lowry, 32 have three children together, Rio, 1, and their baby twins, Verse and Valley.
"You think you're done, and then you [have] these last squishy moments,” the mom-of-five continued, reflecting on the emotional tug-of-war many parents experience. “I remember going through the twins’ three-month clothing, and I'm like, 'This is the last time I'm ever going to do this. Like, are we sure we're done?'"
Balancing time between her children has been a key consideration for Lowry, who has previously spoken about the challenges of being a busy mom.
"I think I do a really good job with that now, but if I added more, I just don't know that I would be able to give everybody individual time," she admitted.
Despite all the hardships the matriarch is currently facing, the New York Times bestselling author is still grateful for her current partner.
“I don't know how Elijah, just like, seamlessly folded into this chaos,” she mentioned in a podcast appearance.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, when asked whether she is ready to marry Scott, as he is "pushing for it," Lowry expressed her hesitations, saying, "I've already done marriage once and I kind of f------ it up royally."
"So I'm a little hesitant," she told People last year.
The Teen Mom 2 alum made it clear that her decision is mostly personal and has nothing to do with her other half.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I think we have time. I kind of would like to have something to look forward to in the future instead of doing everything all at once," she added. "If we're meant to be together, then we don't need to rush into it tomorrow."