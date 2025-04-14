Ex-Reality TV Star Kate Gosselin Cherishes Privacy as She Celebrates 50th Birthday
Kate Gosselin officially hit the big 5-0, and insiders said she kept the celebrations intimate, spending the day with a "few of her kids at home."
The former reality star, who became a household name on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8, now lives life out of the limelight, marking the occasion with a "very low-key" affair on March 28.
"Kate has stepped away from being in the public eye and she seems to be at peace with that," a source revealed to Life & Style.
Kate rose to fame in Jon & Kate Plus 8 as she and her then-husband Jon Gosselin raised their sextuplets and twins. They eventually divorced in 2009 but Jon and Kate’s tumultuous custody battle lingered on until their youngest children turned 18.
In between, Kate briefly dipped her toes back into reality TV with Kate Plus Date in June 2019 and made a splash on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test in 2023, but in the present, she's shimmied away from the spotlight.
The insider said: "Kate’s embraced having a normal life. She went back into nursing, and even though she sometimes misses the excitement, she’s actually happier."
Kate moved from Pennsylvania to North Carolina nearly four years ago, taking Leah, Alexis, Joel, and Aaden (now 20) along. Twins Mady and Cara (now 24) already went to college but still return to visit mom.
Meanwhile, Hannah and Collin, also 20, chose to remain in their father Jon’s home, enduring a rocky relationship with their mother. As reported by OK!, Collin claimed Kate abused him and locked him up in a tiny corner of a room as a child.
"She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside... My mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me," Collin alleged in a documentary.
Meanwhile, after being estranged for sometime, Hannah and Kate already buried the hatchet.
Kate last posted on Instagram in 2024, as she celebrated her kids turning 20 with an adorable birthday tribute. She shared a sweet shot of Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah beaming with joy, captioning it: "No more teenagers in this house! Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies! I love you! Who feels old? I know I do! #20yearsold #ItsaPICKLE."
It should be noted, however, that her two kids with Jon aren't in the photo.