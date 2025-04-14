Ex-Reality TV Star Kate Gosselin Cherishes Privacy as She Celebrates 50th Birthday

Kate Gosselin officially hit the big 5-0, and insiders said she kept the celebrations intimate, spending the day with a "few of her kids at home."

The former reality star, who became a household name on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8, now lives life out of the limelight, marking the occasion with a "very low-key" affair on March 28.

"Kate has stepped away from being in the public eye and she seems to be at peace with that," a source revealed to Life & Style.