Glow-Up! Kailyn Lowry's Transformation in Before and After Photos Following Multiple Plastic Surgeries

June 2015

Source: MEGA Kailyn Lowry has been sharing the results of her plastic surgery procedures.

Kailyn Lowry made a grand impression at Alonso Salguero's Salon​ Ziba opening in New York City in 2015.

April 2016

Source: MEGA Kailyn Lowry had b----- reduction surgery after giving birth to her children.

The Teen Mom star stunned at the 25th Annual MTV Movie Awards in a maxi dress with a deep V-neckline and a thigh-high slit.

March 2017

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram She has welcomed seven kids over the last 15 years.

Lowry was all smiles as she cradled her growing baby bump during an outing in March 2017. She captioned the upload, "Want to know more about me? Sharing my pet peeves and why I'm the worst texter ever on the blog! See my new blog post on kaillowry.com!"

May 2018

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry has spoken candidly about her body image issues.

In a May 2018 post, the former reality star announced she had partnered with Ivory Ella "to save the elephants." She wore apparel from the company and paired it with denim shorts.

May 2020

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram She also had liposuction and a tummy tuck.

Before welcoming her fourth child in 2020, Lowry went makeup-free in a stunning mirror selfie. "Baby Boy & I are coming up on 29 weeks & so thankful to be in our third trimester! 🙌🏼 He still doesn't have a name, but this is the chaos, it's how we do things. 🤪," part of the caption read.

December 2021

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry underwent a surgery to remove her double chin.

The podcast host looked comfortable in a casual outfit while sitting on a wooden staircase in a December 2021 Instagram snap.

March 2023

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram She opened up about finally getting Botox.

Lowry exuded effortless charm in throwback photos from her Thailand trip. In the snaps, she soaked up the sun during a boat ride while wearing a black bikini top, white shorts and a white button-down shirt.

January 2024

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry previously revealed she had to lose weight before she undergoing plastic surgery.

The KILLR Podcast Network founder showcased her natural glow in a matching light green loungewear as she posed in front of a full-length mirror. "linking all my favorite post-partum loungewear in my stories 🤍," she wrote.

March 2025

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram She admitted it was hard to shed pounds while caring for her kids.

After going under the knife, Lowry flaunted her slimmer physique during a birthday getaway in Turks and Caicos. She slipped into an emerald green bikini top and black bottoms that emphasized her silhouette.

August 2025

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry once thought of trying Ozempic to achieve her goal.

November 2025

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry said she doesn't want her children to experience body dysmorphia.