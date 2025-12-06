Glow-Up! Kailyn Lowry's Transformation in Before and After Photos Following Multiple Plastic Surgeries
Dec. 6 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
June 2015
Kailyn Lowry made a grand impression at Alonso Salguero's Salon Ziba opening in New York City in 2015.
April 2016
The Teen Mom star stunned at the 25th Annual MTV Movie Awards in a maxi dress with a deep V-neckline and a thigh-high slit.
March 2017
Lowry was all smiles as she cradled her growing baby bump during an outing in March 2017.
She captioned the upload, "Want to know more about me? Sharing my pet peeves and why I'm the worst texter ever on the blog! See my new blog post on kaillowry.com!"
May 2018
In a May 2018 post, the former reality star announced she had partnered with Ivory Ella "to save the elephants." She wore apparel from the company and paired it with denim shorts.
May 2020
Before welcoming her fourth child in 2020, Lowry went makeup-free in a stunning mirror selfie.
"Baby Boy & I are coming up on 29 weeks & so thankful to be in our third trimester! 🙌🏼 He still doesn't have a name, but this is the chaos, it's how we do things. 🤪," part of the caption read.
December 2021
- Former 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Spotted Out & About After Fans Speculate She's Pregnant
- 'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Twins, Gets Her Tubes Tied After Welcoming 7 Kids Over the Past 14 Years
- Pregnancy Bombshell! Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Expecting Twins With Boyfriend Elijah Scott 11 Months After Secretly Welcoming Baby No. 5
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The podcast host looked comfortable in a casual outfit while sitting on a wooden staircase in a December 2021 Instagram snap.
March 2023
Lowry exuded effortless charm in throwback photos from her Thailand trip. In the snaps, she soaked up the sun during a boat ride while wearing a black bikini top, white shorts and a white button-down shirt.
January 2024
The KILLR Podcast Network founder showcased her natural glow in a matching light green loungewear as she posed in front of a full-length mirror.
"linking all my favorite post-partum loungewear in my stories 🤍," she wrote.
March 2025
After going under the knife, Lowry flaunted her slimmer physique during a birthday getaway in Turks and Caicos. She slipped into an emerald green bikini top and black bottoms that emphasized her silhouette.
August 2025
Lowry finally underwent a double chin surgery in August, and she shared her journey with her fans on Instagram!
"A scrapbook of saying goodbye to my double chin," she shared in the photoset, which documented her experience.
November 2025
Lowry teased fans with a mirror selfie featuring her slimmed-down physique.
The caption read, "an eventful week 💭."