Kailyn Lowry in Tears After Undergoing Plastic Surgery, Prays Her 7 Kids Never 'Experience Body Dysmorphia' Like She Does
Kailyn Lowry is struggling emotionally roughly two weeks after undergoing plastic surgery.
The Teen Mom 2 star opened up to her Instagram followers about issues she's faced involving her body image and provided an update on her recovery from a reduction mammoplasty she had done at the end of 2024.
"This is the first time I’m doing my makeup since I had surgery and I’m finally able to shower without help. I’m able to walk around without help," Lowry explained to fans while applying products to her face with a brush. "I had a very, very emotional morning, mainly just when I was taking a shower."
"I pray that my kids never struggle with their body images enough to mutilate their bodies to be skinny," the mom-of-seven declared of her children — Isaac, 14, Lincoln, 11, Lux, 7, Creed, 4, Rio, 2, and twins Verse and Valley, 1 — whom she shares with four different men.
While Lowry feels a "little nip and tuck in terms of a nose job or a b--- job is OK," the MTV alum thinks undergoing plastic surgery to "be skinny is [a] mental illness."
"And I say that with the most respect to anyone going through it," she noted.
- 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She's '4 Days Post-Op' After Mother-of-7 Underwent Plastic Surgery
- Under The Knife! 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Announces Her Big Surgery Plans
- 'I Felt So Ugly': Farrah Abraham Claims She Woke Up With Chin Implant She Didn't Ask For While Undergoing Nose Job — And It 'Screwed Up' Her Life
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I'm struggling this time around," Lowry admitted. "I don’t know if it’s 'cause I have a daughter now."
Realizing her fears are for her sons, too, the blonde beauty said she doesn't want any of her kids to "experience this level of body dysmorphia."
"I was basically willing to go to any lengths and do this over Christmas break to be skinny," she confessed. "Even if that meant that [my fiancé] Elijah [Scott] couldn't be there for me, even if that meant that I was in another state for Christmas. I was willing to go to any freaking length for it and I don't think thats' something people talk about."
"I was going for a b----- reduction and then I was like, ‘You know what … add some lipo 360. Add a tummy tuck,'” she explained. "I realized I shouldn't have put Elijah through all of this. 'Cause he couldn't be there for the whole time with me."
Reiterating how much she was "struggling," Lowry — who got a Brazilian butt lift in 2016, as well as surgery on her stomach and b----- — urged her 4.6 million Instagram followers to "think once, think twice before you get plastic surgery."
Lowry initially wanted to have a reduction surgery done to her chest roughly six months prior, though her doctor said the procedure couldn't be done until the "Barely Famous" podcast host lost weight.
"I want to get a b--- job, right? I call around. I’m making these consultations to get a b--- job. You know what they told me? They told me I need to lose 40 pounds," she shared during a podcast episode last year. "So 40 or 50 pounds, more like 50, but maybe get away with 40 pounds, before they can even operate on me."