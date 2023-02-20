Don Lemon's Absence From 'CNN This Morning' Barely Gets Addressed After Sexist Remarks About Nikki Haley Go Viral
After it was revealed Don Lemon wouldn't be on CNN This Morning on Monday, February 20, following controversial comments he made about Nikki Haley, the news outlet glossed over the anchor's absence.
Poppy Harlow opened the show with Sara Sidner, where they spoke about President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine.
While discussing the news and telling viewers Kaitlan Collins is stationed in Poland at the moment, Harlow said, "Don has the day off."
As OK! previously reported, Lemon, 56, would not be at work on February 20, but on Friday, February 17, he escaped to Florida, where he was seen basking in the sun and enjoying the water.
Last week, Lemon spoke out about Haley, who is running for president in 2024, but his remarks didn't sit well with Harlow.
"She [Haley] says people, you know, politicians are something if not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry," he stated on Thursday, February 16. "A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."
"I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it," Lemon replied. "Everybody at home, when is woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s. And I’m just saying should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime and they need to be in prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime."
Later, Lemon apologized while on a call with CNN CEO Chris Licht, who said he was “disappointed” by the whole ordeal.
“His remarks were upsetting, unacceptable, and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization,” Licht said on the phone.
“I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone," Lemon replied.
After all the drama, the TV personality is "gutted" about speaking out about Haley's age, an insider told TheWrap.
According to the insider, Lemon believes he "let women down."
Lemon also wrote on social media, "A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."