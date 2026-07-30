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Kaitlan Collins Tells Jon Stewart Donald Trump’s WHCD Insults Were 'Not Really About Me'

Photo of Kaitlan Collins.
Source: The Daily Show/YOUTUBE

Kaitlan Collins dismissed Donald Trump's White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner insults on ‘The Daily Show.’

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July 30 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Kaitlan Collins turned her post-WHCD spotlight back to the work.

Appearing on The Daily Show July 27, the CNN chief White House correspondent spoke with Jon Stewart about President Donald Trump’s attacks on her during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner three days earlier. Collins had been honored with the Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure for her coverage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 2025 Oval Office visit.

Trump used part of his speech to dismiss the honor as “fake” and “all about me.” He also commented on Collins’ appearance and compared her to transgender actress and influencer Dylan Mulvaney while invoking the latter’s 2023 Bud Light promotion.

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Kaitlan Collins Keeps the Focus on Reporting

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Image of Kaitlan Collins said she was not surprised by Donald Trump's public remarks as it happens regularly inside the Oval office.
Source: The Daily Show/YOUTUBE

Kaitlan Collins said she was not surprised by Donald Trump's public remarks as it happens regularly inside the Oval office.

Collins told Stewart she was not caught off guard by Trump insulting her in public.

“In the room, I think... I was not surprised when he insulted me,” Collins said. “That happens pretty regularly inside the Oval Office. This is just a bigger venue where it was happening.”

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Image of Kaitlan Collins said she wanted the focus to remain on reporting.
Source: The Daily Show/YOUTUBE

Kaitlan Collins said she wanted the focus to remain on reporting.

She said she did not want the moment reduced to a personal feud.

“It’s not really about me and I don’t want it to be about my reaction,” Collins said. “I think if you let it become about that, then it becomes a back-and-forth between the two of us.”

Instead, she said, the point is to return attention to “the question and the non-answers we get.”

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Jon Stewart Revisits Donald Trump’s Attacks

Image of Jon Stewart revisited Donald Trump's past attacks on the CNN reporter.
Source: The Daily Show/YOUTUBE

Jon Stewart revisited Donald Trump's past attacks on the CNN reporter.

Stewart opened the conversation by listing some of Trump’s past insults toward Collins, including calling her a “corrupt reporter” and telling her, “You know nothing about nothing — you’re fake news.”

“There are times when I watch him, and I think to myself, ‘This can’t be real,’” Stewart said. “Like, this can’t be America.”

He added, “That guy runs us?”

Collins expressed surprise that “it was so quiet in the room” given the audience included Trump’s staffers, Cabinet members, allies and congressional Republicans.

A Question, Not a Reaction

Image of Jon Stewart praised Kaitlan Collins for remaining calm under pressure.
Source: MEGA

Jon Stewart praised Kaitlan Collins for remaining calm under pressure.

Stewart praised Collins for staying “unflappable” in tense exchanges with Trump and asked whether anyone from the White House apologizes after the president attacks her.

Collins did not answer directly, but said her approach is deliberate.

“I don't want it to only serve one audience or one political leaning,” she said. “I want anyone, from my family in Alabama to people in the White House, to people in Washington, to be able to hear that answer or hear that question and think, ‘What is the answer to that?’”

Stewart joked, “Well, the answer is very clearly you should smile more.”

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