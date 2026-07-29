Kaitlan Collins Turns Donald Trump's WHCD Attack Into a First Amendment Moment

Article continues below advertisement

Kaitlan Collins did not answer President Donald Trump’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner attack with a matching insult. Instead, the CNN chief White House correspondent used her next public response to point back to the reason she was in the room: receiving the Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure for her coverage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 2025 Oval Office visit. Trump targeted Collins during his July 24 WHCD speech, calling her award “fake” and telling her to smile. He also compared her to actress and transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney while referencing Mulvaney’s Bud Light sponsorship, then later posted an AI-generated image of Collins’ face on Mulvaney’s body surrounded by Bud Light cans.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kaitlan Collins praised Wolf Blitzer during her acceptance speech.

On Instagram, Collins answered with a series of photos starting with an image of her with “friend and mentor” Wolf Blitzer, saying receiving her award from him was the “second best” part of the night. “The first was reminding everyone why the First Amendment—and asking uncomfortable questions that people in power don’t like—matters,” she wrote. She also shared an Eleanor Roosevelt quote: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kaitlan Collins Chooses Composure

Source: MEGA She also highlighted the importance of the First Amendment.

“Kaitlan Collins became a central figure because she did the one thing that cuts through a pile-on. She responded with composure instead of matching the temperature of the attack,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “In a media spectacle, the person who stays calm often controls the narrative, because poise reads as strength and reactivity reads as damage,” Philip explained. “You do not have to answer every provocation, and you rarely win by escalating,” she added. “A single, measured response that puts the focus back on your work will almost always outperform a heated exchange.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why Not Naming Donald Trump Mattered

Source: MEGA Experts said Kaitlan Collins responded with composure instead of anger.

“The reason Kaitlan Collins' response worked is that it wasn't a clapback, it was a subject change,” said Christopher G. Lee, partner at Foresight Strategic Advisors. “The moment you name your detractor; you've agreed to be a character in their story instead of the subject of your own,” Lee explained. “What Collins did was infinitely smarter. Instead of hitting back, she praised her mentor, Wolf Blitzer, for the award and gave proper acknowledgment to the need to protect the First Amendment,” he added. “She also brilliantly used Eleanor Roosevelt’s historical power.”

A 1-Time Response

Source: MEGA She shifted attention back to her reporting.