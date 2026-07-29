or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kaitlan Collins
OK LogoNEWS

Kaitlan Collins Turns Donald Trump's WHCD Attack Into a First Amendment Moment

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins accepted a journalism award after Donald Trump insulted her during his remarks.

Profile Image

July 29 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kaitlan Collins did not answer President Donald Trump’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner attack with a matching insult.

Instead, the CNN chief White House correspondent used her next public response to point back to the reason she was in the room: receiving the Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure for her coverage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 2025 Oval Office visit.

Trump targeted Collins during his July 24 WHCD speech, calling her award “fake” and telling her to smile. He also compared her to actress and transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney while referencing Mulvaney’s Bud Light sponsorship, then later posted an AI-generated image of Collins’ face on Mulvaney’s body surrounded by Bud Light cans.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kaitlan Collins praised Wolf Blitzer during her acceptance speech.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins praised Wolf Blitzer during her acceptance speech.

On Instagram, Collins answered with a series of photos starting with an image of her with “friend and mentor” Wolf Blitzer, saying receiving her award from him was the “second best” part of the night.

“The first was reminding everyone why the First Amendment—and asking uncomfortable questions that people in power don’t like—matters,” she wrote. She also shared an Eleanor Roosevelt quote: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kaitlan Collins Chooses Composure

Image of She also highlighted the importance of the First Amendment.
Source: MEGA

She also highlighted the importance of the First Amendment.

“Kaitlan Collins became a central figure because she did the one thing that cuts through a pile-on. She responded with composure instead of matching the temperature of the attack,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.

“In a media spectacle, the person who stays calm often controls the narrative, because poise reads as strength and reactivity reads as damage,” Philip explained.

“You do not have to answer every provocation, and you rarely win by escalating,” she added. “A single, measured response that puts the focus back on your work will almost always outperform a heated exchange.”

MORE ON:
Kaitlan Collins

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why Not Naming Donald Trump Mattered

Image of Experts said Kaitlan Collins responded with composure instead of anger.
Source: MEGA

Experts said Kaitlan Collins responded with composure instead of anger.

“The reason Kaitlan Collins' response worked is that it wasn't a clapback, it was a subject change,” said Christopher G. Lee, partner at Foresight Strategic Advisors.

“The moment you name your detractor; you've agreed to be a character in their story instead of the subject of your own,” Lee explained.

“What Collins did was infinitely smarter. Instead of hitting back, she praised her mentor, Wolf Blitzer, for the award and gave proper acknowledgment to the need to protect the First Amendment,” he added. “She also brilliantly used Eleanor Roosevelt’s historical power.”

A 1-Time Response

Image of She shifted attention back to her reporting.
Source: MEGA

She shifted attention back to her reporting.

“The mistake people like Donald Trump make is confusing volume with victory,” Lee said, adding that for Collins, “one devastating blow was enough and she let it go.”

“A strong, pointed response in this context is a single-use weapon,” he continued. “There is no need for another shot because that particular missile landed on time and square on target.”

One blow may have been enough, but Collins was booked for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart July 27.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.