Kaitlan Collins Explains Reason Behind CNN Absence After Revealing Katie Zacharia Was 'Out as Press Secretary'

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The mystery of CNN star Kaitlan Collins' absence from The Source has come to an innocuous conclusion. After missing the October 19 edition of her namesake show for unexplained reasons, the 34-year-old journalist revealed she was enjoying a three-day weekend in Paris, France.

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Collins Took a Trip to Paris

Source: @KAITLANCOLLINS / INSTAGRAM Collins took a trip to Paris for pastries and sightseeing.

CNN's Dana Bash filled in for Collins on the October 19 show, leading to questions about whether something was brewing behind the scenes at the network. The absence, amidst rumors of turmoil at CNN, led some to wonder if Collins was being quietly phased out. Instead, Collins revealed on her Instagram Stories that she was enjoying pastries and Celine Dion on a France getaway. She clarified that she would return to The Source on October 20. Over a series of posts, Collins revealed she visited the Louvre with a tasty cinnamon roll and caught the "My Heart Will Go On" singer at her Paris residency. She promised to have Senator Elizabeth Warren on The Source that evening, which came to fruition.

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Collins' Vacation Came After Her Zacharia Coverage

Source: MEGA Collins reported on Katie Zacharia's tenure.

The vacation came after Collins reported the exceptionally brief rise and fall of former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia. After Zacharia's widely-criticized October 13 introductory press conference, Collins reported "that officials started texting me about her fleeting first appearance in the briefing room. And in the words of one person who described what played out in less than 15 minutes total… brutal." When Zacharia went from "in the hot seat" to "fired" over the course of a whirlwind hour on October 16, Collins reported that President Donald Trump was "embarrassed by the coverage of Zacharia’s briefing" and felt she insufficiently defended him on TV.

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Her Vacation Coincided With the Exit of Christiane Amanpour

Source: MEGA Christiane Amanpour announced she was leaving the network this week.

Collins' brief absence coincided with the sudden announced exit of veteran CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour. Amanpour announced her departure from the network on October 19 after 43 years. Amanpour was critical of the network's new owner, Trump ally David Ellison, who also owns CBS. CBS has undergone a dramatic and widely criticized shift under Ellison's leadership, with critics and former employees saying it has shifted rightward and sacrificed journalistic integrity. Collins' absence led to speculation that her acrimonious relationship with the president may have gotten her pushed out of the network, but such fears were unfounded.

Collins Remains a Thorn in Trump's Side

Source: MEGA Trump has criticized Collins for not smiling on the job.