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Donald Trump Mocks 'Unhappy' Kaitlan Collins as Ohio Rally Crowd Erupts in Anti-CNN Chants: 'She Never Smiles'

Donald Trump, Kaitlan Collins
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has picked on Kaitlan Collins numerous times.

Oct. 5 2026, Published 11:02 a.m. ET

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During a campaign rally on Saturday, October 3, in Vandalia, OH, President Donald Trump singled out CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, prompting the crowd to erupt in loud boos and profane anti-CNN chants.

Trump was in Ohio campaigning for Republican midterm candidates, including Senate candidate Jon Husted and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Our nation is doing better now than ever before, and the fake news like CNN sitting right there, the fake news doesn’t want to write about it,” Trump said.

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Donald Trump Targets Kaitlan Collins

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photo of Donald Trump dissed Kaitlan Collins, claiming she's 'unhappy' and 'never smiles.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump dissed Kaitlan Collins, claiming she's 'unhappy' and 'never smiles.'

After about 30 seconds of “f--- CNN” chants, Trump pointed Collins out to the crowd.

“She’s such an unhappy person, you know?” he mocked.

“A young, nice person, but she never, never smiles. She’s a very unhappy person,” Trump said as someone called out Collins by name, sparking boos.

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Donald Trump ; Kaitlan Collins
Source: MEGA

The rally broke out into anti-CNN chants.

“But the fake news media, they are. Refuse to talk about our record-setting numbers. So tonight, if you don’t mind, I’m going to do it myself, because if I don’t do it, nobody else is,” the POTUS continued.

After the personal jab, Trump pivoted back to a more general attack, claiming the “fake news media” refuses to cover his self-professed record-setting numbers.

The confrontation marks another chapter in a highly visible, long-running public dispute between Trump and Collins. Just days before the rally, Trump criticized Collins in an interview with TIME magazine.

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How Has Kaitlan Collins Responded

photo of Kaitlan Collins had a mug on her desk that read 'America Needs Nasty Women.'
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins had a mug on her desk that read 'America Needs Nasty Women.'

While Collins did not issue a direct verbal statement responding to Trump's taunts at the Ohio rally, she appeared to subtly reply on air by displaying a coffee mug on her desk during The Source that read "America Needs Nasty Women.”

Viewers immediately noticed the prominent placement of the mug bearing the slogan, mirroring a past label Trump and his allies have frequently directed at female journalists who push back during questioning.

Rather than engaging in a personal public back-and-forth, Collins has consistently stayed focused on reporting and asking tough questions.

photo of The president recently banned CNN and other networks from the White House.
Source: MEGA

The president recently banned CNN and other networks from the White House.

Collins has previously noted that a reporter's responsibility is to hold authority accountable rather than worry about personal insults or trying to please a politician, stating on past occasions that journalists "don't have to smile while you're doing that."

CNN has not issued a new official corporate statement clearly addressing the Ohio rally taunts, but the network previously stated through CEO Mark Thompson that it "stands by our journalists and the honesty and fair-mindedness with which the CNN team reports the news" following earlier personal attacks by Trump.

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