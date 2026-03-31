Who Is Peter Alexander? Meet Former 'Saturday Today' Co-Host Following His NBC News Exit
March 31 2026, Published 9:44 a.m. ET
Peter Alexander's Early Life
Peter Alexander has spent nearly half his life at NBC News.
Born on July 29, 1976, in California, the 49-year-old anchor earned a bachelor's degree in journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism in 1998. He was inducted into the Medill Hall of Achievement in 2021, more than two decades after graduating.
Peter Alexander Is Married to Alison Starling
Alexander has been married to his wife, Alison Starling, since 2012.
"Alison and I met while we were reporters for competing stations in Seattle 15 years ago," he revealed in a past interview with Washington Family. "She blew me off for most of a decade before I finally wore her down."
The couple shares two children: Ava, born in 2013, and Emma, born in 2015.
Reflecting on how fatherhood has changed him for the better, Alexander said it helped him become a more competitive journalist.
"I've probably covered my last warzone for the foreseeable future," he said, per NBC. "As for perspective, juggling work and fatherhood has given me a much greater appreciation for all working parents."
The father-of-two continued, "Similarly, my ability to empathize has grown dramatically since I became a dad. I feel the stories I'm telling much more deeply, especially about the sacrifices families make for their children."
Peter Alexander Began His Career at Local Stations
Following his college graduation, Alexander began his journalism career at various local stations, including WKYT and KHQ. At KCPQ-TV, he worked as the lead reporter and substitute evening anchor.
When asked who his role model was, he disclosed, "David Bloom. He passed away shortly before I joined NBC News, but to this day, he remains the journalist I have most tried to emulate."
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Peter Alexander Joined NBC News in 2004
Since joining NBC News in 2004, Alexander had covered numerous international stories that strengthened his career.
He notably reported on Iraq's election in 2005, the tsunami in Indonesia and the death of Osama bin Laden, in addition to numerous breaking news events. He was also assigned to cover the Republican presidential race in 2012 before becoming a White House correspondent later that year.
Alexander's NBC News profile listed that his reports appeared across the platforms of the network, including NBC Nightly News, Today, Meet the Press, Rock Center, Dateline, MSNBC and NBCNews.com.
Peter Alexander Became 'Saturday Today' Co-Anchor in 2018
The Edward R. Murrow Award recipient was tapped to co-anchor Saturday Today starting in 2018.
Then, in 2021, he was named co-chief White House correspondent alongside Kristen Welker. He eventually became the sole chief White House correspondent while continuing his work as a co-anchor on Saturday Today.
But eight years later, he announced his surprising departure from the show and the network.
"I've had the most incredible experience over 22 years with NBC News," he said during his final broadcast on March 28. "I could not be more grateful for … the leaders and mentors here who have believed in me and given me more opportunities than I ever dreamed of."
He continued, "It's hard to believe, but I have been part of the NBC family for longer than I've had my own family. Studio 1A, being right here, with this team and with all the folks you don't see on TV, this is literally my happy place."
According to Alexander, he decided to leave NBC News to focus on his family as it is "a trek" because he lives in Washington, D.C.
"I've been away from my home more than 80 nights in the last seven months, [and] more than 200 Friday nights away from my family in the last seven years," he explained. "So, in this limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me [and] it's already happened quick, I'm eager to carve out a better balance between my personal and professional lives. … I'm excited because I was taught, 'Family first, the rest is details.'"
In response to Alexander's decision, his wife said he "make[s] us so proud."
Peter Alexander Is Now a Chief National Reporter at MS NOW
During his last Saturday Today appearance, Alexander expressed his desire to "challenge" himself with "something new."
A few days later, multiple news outlets confirmed he is joining MS NOW as chief national reporter and breaking news anchor. He will also anchor MS NOW's weekday 11 a.m. slot while contributing "to sports and lifestyle programming across the VERSANT portfolio."
"For more than two decades, Peter has built a reputation for his professionalism, intrepid reporting, and sharp questioning of presidents of both parties," Rebecca Kutler, MS NOW's president, said in a memo. "He is one of the most respected and beloved journalists in the Washington press corps, and we are honored to have him join our newsroom."
She added, "Whether behind the anchor desk or reporting from the field, Peter is also the rare journalist who can straddle lifestyle, politics, and breaking news with ease. As co-anchor of Saturday Today, Peter has demonstrated this unique versatility. He brought compassion and humanity to the weekends, building a connection with viewers, all while leading the network's White House coverage."
Alexander confirmed the news in a March 30 Instagram post, conveying how thrilled he is to join "the outstanding team at MS NOW."
"My fierce commitment to the facts remain unchanged. I'll see you weekdays at 11 a.m., beginning soon," he wrote.
Alexander's replacement on Saturday Today has not been named.