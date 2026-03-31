Who Is Peter Alexander? Meet Former 'Saturday Today' Co-Host Following His NBC News Exit

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Peter Alexander's Early Life

Source: MEGA Peter Alexander was part of the NBC family from 2004 to 2026.

Peter Alexander has spent nearly half his life at NBC News. Born on July 29, 1976, in California, the 49-year-old anchor earned a bachelor's degree in journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism in 1998. He was inducted into the Medill Hall of Achievement in 2021, more than two decades after graduating.

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Peter Alexander Is Married to Alison Starling

Source: @peteralexandertv/Instagram He said he decided to leave the network to spend more time with his family.

Alexander has been married to his wife, Alison Starling, since 2012. "Alison and I met while we were reporters for competing stations in Seattle 15 years ago," he revealed in a past interview with Washington Family. "She blew me off for most of a decade before I finally wore her down." The couple shares two children: Ava, born in 2013, and Emma, born in 2015. Reflecting on how fatherhood has changed him for the better, Alexander said it helped him become a more competitive journalist. "I've probably covered my last warzone for the foreseeable future," he said, per NBC. "As for perspective, juggling work and fatherhood has given me a much greater appreciation for all working parents." The father-of-two continued, "Similarly, my ability to empathize has grown dramatically since I became a dad. I feel the stories I'm telling much more deeply, especially about the sacrifices families make for their children."

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Peter Alexander Began His Career at Local Stations

Source: @peteralexandertv/Instagram Peter Alexander shares two children with wife Alison Starling.

Following his college graduation, Alexander began his journalism career at various local stations, including WKYT and KHQ. At KCPQ-TV, he worked as the lead reporter and substitute evening anchor. When asked who his role model was, he disclosed, "David Bloom. He passed away shortly before I joined NBC News, but to this day, he remains the journalist I have most tried to emulate."

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Peter Alexander Joined NBC News in 2004

Source: @peteralexandertv/Instagram Peter Alexander joined NBC's national broadcast in 2018.

Since joining NBC News in 2004, Alexander had covered numerous international stories that strengthened his career. He notably reported on Iraq's election in 2005, the tsunami in Indonesia and the death of Osama bin Laden, in addition to numerous breaking news events. He was also assigned to cover the Republican presidential race in 2012 before becoming a White House correspondent later that year. Alexander's NBC News profile listed that his reports appeared across the platforms of the network, including NBC Nightly News, Today, Meet the Press, Rock Center, Dateline, MSNBC and NBCNews.com.

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Peter Alexander Became 'Saturday Today' Co-Anchor in 2018

Source: @peteralexandertv/Instagram Peter Alexander's wife publicly reacted to the news.

The Edward R. Murrow Award recipient was tapped to co-anchor Saturday Today starting in 2018. Then, in 2021, he was named co-chief White House correspondent alongside Kristen Welker. He eventually became the sole chief White House correspondent while continuing his work as a co-anchor on Saturday Today. But eight years later, he announced his surprising departure from the show and the network. "I've had the most incredible experience over 22 years with NBC News," he said during his final broadcast on March 28. "I could not be more grateful for … the leaders and mentors here who have believed in me and given me more opportunities than I ever dreamed of." He continued, "It's hard to believe, but I have been part of the NBC family for longer than I've had my own family. Studio 1A, being right here, with this team and with all the folks you don't see on TV, this is literally my happy place." According to Alexander, he decided to leave NBC News to focus on his family as it is "a trek" because he lives in Washington, D.C. "I've been away from my home more than 80 nights in the last seven months, [and] more than 200 Friday nights away from my family in the last seven years," he explained. "So, in this limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me [and] it's already happened quick, I'm eager to carve out a better balance between my personal and professional lives. … I'm excited because I was taught, 'Family first, the rest is details.'" In response to Alexander's decision, his wife said he "make[s] us so proud."

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Peter Alexander Is Now a Chief National Reporter at MS NOW

Source: @peteralexandertv/Instagram Peter Alexander will anchor MS NOW's weekday 11 a.m. slot.