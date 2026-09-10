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Kaitlan Collins Presses Ted Cruz on Whether Donald Trump's 9/11 Firefighter Claim Was 'Appropriate'

Composite photo of Kaitlan Collins, Ted Cruz, and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins pressed Ted Cruz about Donald Trump’s 9/11 firefighter story.

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Sept. 10 2026, Updated 5:46 p.m. ET

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Kaitlan Collins put Sen. Ted Cruz on the spot over President Donald Trump’s latest 9/11 story.

During a CNN interview September 8, Collins asked the Texas Republican about Trump’s claim earlier that day that two firefighters lifted him away from a building near Ground Zero because they feared it might collapse. Trump made the remarks during a ceremony ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Collins said Trump appeared to be “trying to make it sound like he was pulled out of the rubble,” then asked Cruz whether that was “appropriate.”

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Ted Cruz Defends Donald Trump

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Image of Ted Cruz defended Donald Trump while discussing his own memories of September 11.
Source: MEGA

Ted Cruz defended Donald Trump while discussing his own memories of September 11.

“September 11 was 25 years ago,” Cruz replied. “It was a horrific moment for our entire country.”

He then pointed to Trump’s identity as a New Yorker.

“You could doubt whatever you want about Donald Trump. But the man is a New Yorker. He loves New York,” Cruz said.

“I have every doubt that what he’s conveying there is what he experienced,” he added — a line that drew attention because he appeared to be defending Trump while saying he had “every doubt” about the story.

Collins did not let the point drop.

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Image of Kaitlan Collins questioned whether Donald Trump exaggerated his role in the events near Ground Zero.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins questioned whether Donald Trump exaggerated his role in the events near Ground Zero.

“Some people might just hear that and think he’s exaggerating his role,” she said. “Should anyone exaggerate what happened on 9/11?”

Cruz shifted to his own memories of the day, recalling that he was in Washington, D.C., and lived less than a mile from the Pentagon. He also said his wife, Heidi, was evacuated from the White House and walked home without shoes.

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Donald Trump’s Ground Zero Story

Image of Donald Trump claimed two firefighters lifted him away from a building near Ground Zero.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed two firefighters lifted him away from a building near Ground Zero.

Trump’s remarks centered on what he described as a frightening moment near the former U.S. Steel Building, now One Liberty Plaza.

“The United States Steel Building was creaking, really creaking, and we thought it was going to fall down,” Trump said.

He said two firefighters grabbed him under the arms and told him, “Got to get out of here!”

“They literally lifted me up,” Trump said. “This is not easy to do. I’m big.”

Trump did not specify when the alleged incident happened.

Kaitlan Collins and Donald Trump's Long-Running Tension

Image of Kaitlan Collins previously addressed Donald Trump’s repeated criticism of her CNN reporting.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins previously addressed Donald Trump’s repeated criticism of her CNN reporting.

The exchange came after Trump criticized Collins in a Truth Social post, calling her a “Fake News CNN” reporter and attacking the network’s ratings.

Trump has repeatedly singled out Collins publicly, including telling her to “smile” more and lashing out during Oval Office press briefings. He also went on a lengthy rant about her at the White House Correspondents Dinner in July.

Collins won the Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure, and later told Jon Stewart that when Trump targets her, she tries to keep those moments focused on the work.

“It’s not really about me,” she said. “I don’t want it to be about my reaction.”

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