Kaitlan Collins Presses Ted Cruz on Whether Donald Trump's 9/11 Firefighter Claim Was 'Appropriate'

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Kaitlan Collins put Sen. Ted Cruz on the spot over President Donald Trump’s latest 9/11 story. During a CNN interview September 8, Collins asked the Texas Republican about Trump’s claim earlier that day that two firefighters lifted him away from a building near Ground Zero because they feared it might collapse. Trump made the remarks during a ceremony ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks. Collins said Trump appeared to be “trying to make it sound like he was pulled out of the rubble,” then asked Cruz whether that was “appropriate.”

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Ted Cruz Defends Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Ted Cruz defended Donald Trump while discussing his own memories of September 11.

“September 11 was 25 years ago,” Cruz replied. “It was a horrific moment for our entire country.” He then pointed to Trump’s identity as a New Yorker. “You could doubt whatever you want about Donald Trump. But the man is a New Yorker. He loves New York,” Cruz said. “I have every doubt that what he’s conveying there is what he experienced,” he added — a line that drew attention because he appeared to be defending Trump while saying he had “every doubt” about the story. Collins did not let the point drop.

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Source: MEGA Kaitlan Collins questioned whether Donald Trump exaggerated his role in the events near Ground Zero.

“Some people might just hear that and think he’s exaggerating his role,” she said. “Should anyone exaggerate what happened on 9/11?” Cruz shifted to his own memories of the day, recalling that he was in Washington, D.C., and lived less than a mile from the Pentagon. He also said his wife, Heidi, was evacuated from the White House and walked home without shoes.

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Donald Trump’s Ground Zero Story

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed two firefighters lifted him away from a building near Ground Zero.

Trump’s remarks centered on what he described as a frightening moment near the former U.S. Steel Building, now One Liberty Plaza. “The United States Steel Building was creaking, really creaking, and we thought it was going to fall down,” Trump said. He said two firefighters grabbed him under the arms and told him, “Got to get out of here!” “They literally lifted me up,” Trump said. “This is not easy to do. I’m big.” Trump did not specify when the alleged incident happened.

Kaitlan Collins and Donald Trump's Long-Running Tension

Source: MEGA Kaitlan Collins previously addressed Donald Trump’s repeated criticism of her CNN reporting.