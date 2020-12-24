It will be a blue Christmas for former Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars winner Kaitlyn Bristowe, who revealed the depressing news on Christmas Eve that she and boyfriend Jason Tartick are the latest to have contracted COVID-19.

They’ll be spending the holidays quarantining, of course, and the couple had a warning for fans: The virus seemed to be contracted from a trusted, tested friend who only came over to visit them a single time.

Bristowe posted a glum-looking selfie of the pair to her Instagram account, with both looking downtrodden and dressed in sweats.

“Jason and I had been trying to quarantine before seeing family. We thought we were making a responsible decision to have ONE person over, who had been tested daily for work,” she explained. “The day we saw her, she became positive which we all found out the next day. Now, like many, we will spend Christmas by ourselves.

“We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but covid is bigger than us,” she continued. “Today, We are thinking of everyone who is spending the holidays alone, anyone who is sick or overcoming something.”

Tartick posted a video to his own IG, explaining his symptoms of aches and a very high fever that resulted in a “pool of sweat.” In the caption to the post, he noted that they’d planned to go visit his family for the holiday, but that’s all spoiled now. “Shame on us, we didn’t stick to the plan,” he lamented.

“You just can never be too cautious and careful,” he continued. “There’s no outthinking this god awful virus, lesson learned.”

The couple both sent out grateful mentions to healthcare workers who are sacrificing their own health and holiday family time to help others.

Several fellow Bachelor alum commented on Bristowe’s post, including Nick Viall, Cassie Randolph and Chris Harrison, wishing the pair a speedy recovery.