Kaitlyn Bristowe Claims She Felt Financially 'Used' in Her Relationship With Ex Jason Tartick

In a series of bombshell revelations, Kaitlyn Bristowe claimed she was felt "very used" financially while together with her ex-fiancé Jason Tartick.

In an episode of her "Off the Vine" podcast, the former Bachelorette star, 39, didn’t hold back, explaining the tension that money created in their relationship.

"Although my house was paid off, I would have to go to him on the first of every month being like, 'Can you split bills?'" Bristowe shared, revealing an uncomfortable truth that left her feeling "very used" in the relationship.