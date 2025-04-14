Kaitlyn Bristowe Claims She Felt Financially 'Used' in Her Relationship With Ex Jason Tartick
In a series of bombshell revelations, Kaitlyn Bristowe claimed she was felt "very used" financially while together with her ex-fiancé Jason Tartick.
In an episode of her "Off the Vine" podcast, the former Bachelorette star, 39, didn’t hold back, explaining the tension that money created in their relationship.
"Although my house was paid off, I would have to go to him on the first of every month being like, 'Can you split bills?'" Bristowe shared, revealing an uncomfortable truth that left her feeling "very used" in the relationship.
The singer and podcaster expressed how the situation diminished her self-worth.
"That makes me feel cheap. We had both very similar income. I felt like he was riding a wave," she shared.
Bristowe didn’t stop there, as she implied that Tartick may have been leveraging their romance to boost his own career.
"And I’m not saying he didn’t love me because I think he did, also unsure, but it felt like [he was] riding coattails, riding a wave, [to get to] where he wanted to get to," she explained.
Tartick and Bristowe began their love story in 2019, and got engaged in May 2021. By August 2023, they announced their split, claiming, "Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us."
They added, “It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In his own reflections, Tartick, 36, hinted at their financial disputes, noting in his upcoming book, Talk Money to Me: The 8 Essential Financial Questions to Discuss With Your Partner, that prior to living together, “my ex and I never had a candid conversation about money."
He admitted, "I never told her the important numbers that defined my financial health, and she didn’t tell me hers."
But that wasn’t all. Bristowe had even more spicy revelations for her listeners during her podcast episode.
After discovering that Tartick adopted a golden retriever named Teddy in March, she claimed he swiped the name, which she had originally intended for her future pet.
"I said, the day I met him, ‘I want to name my baby Teddy,'" Bristowe revealed, adding that she felt "disrespected" by her ex’s choice.
As OK! previously reported, Tartick opened over adopting Teddy, adding that it helped him during a difficult time.
“He makes me so happy, and I think it was fate. The day I went in there was the day that the rescue actually got him from the shelter. I played with all the dogs, and I met him, and it was [an] instant [bond],” Tartick shared.