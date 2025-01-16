Lindsay Arnold Unveils B----- Augmentation Results After Admitting She Was 'Freaking Out' Over the Surgery: Photos
Lindsay Arnold is giving fans a look at her b----- augmentation journey!
The Dancing With the Stars alum shared her recovery experience just one day after undergoing surgery on January 14. In a TikTok reel, Arnold documented the process, including a playful moment where she danced alongside her surgeon for an Instagram video before heading into the operating room.
After the surgery, Arnold confirmed everything went smoothly and even joked, "Post surgery Lindsay is a sight to see 😂😂." While recovering at home, she revealed she was managing her pain well, though she felt "dizzy and nauseous."
At one point, she was spotted lounging on her bed, enjoying her breakfast while her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, handed her some medicine.
On January 15, she shared another update on Instagram Stories, noting that her pain was still under control.
"Coming off the anesthesia was rough yesterday... but slept great and feeling good," she said.
She also posted a sweet video featuring her daughters, Sage and June, cuddling with her while she rested.
"My girls have been so gentle with me, they are the sweetest," she captioned the clip.
Back in December 2024, the dancer announced her decision to get b----- augmentation as a Christmas gift to herself following her birthday trip to Mexico with Cusick.
“Guys, I’m freaking out. I’m freaking out okay, but I’m also so excited,” she shared at the time. "It’s just like — so many decisions. And it's hard [because] you make the choices for yourself and you have to live with those choices. So I’m hoping that I make the right decision.”
"[The procedure was] something that I knew I always wanted to do,” she explained.
After her TikTok post, Arnold responded to a commenter who claimed they "regretted" going under the knife.
"New 🍒 have entered the chat and zero regrets here 🤩," she replied in the caption.
The professional choreographer has dealt with her fair share of online criticism in the past over her alleged cosmetic procedure.
Although Arnold has not responded to speculation that she uses lip fillers, she did set the record straight after being accused of editing her C-section scar in a picture.
“I usually don’t even give time of day to comments like this, BUT I feel like this needs to be addressed as it’s important to me that you all know that my C-section scar is now my favorite part of my body,” she wrote on Instagram. “It is the representation of the thing I am most proud of in my life and that is our sweet Sagey. I seriously want to show my scar to everyone I see because I think it’s so insane and crazy cool that Sage came out of that little cut in my belly?! I mean, come on, how incredible is that?”