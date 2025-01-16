Lindsay Arnold Unveils B----- Augmentation Results After Admitting She Was 'Freaking Out' Over the Surgery: Photos

Lindsay Arnold is giving fans a look at her b----- augmentation journey!

The Dancing With the Stars alum shared her recovery experience just one day after undergoing surgery on January 14. In a TikTok reel, Arnold documented the process, including a playful moment where she danced alongside her surgeon for an Instagram video before heading into the operating room.

After the surgery, Arnold confirmed everything went smoothly and even joked, "Post surgery Lindsay is a sight to see 😂😂." While recovering at home, she revealed she was managing her pain well, though she felt "dizzy and nauseous."