'I Literally Thought I Was Going to Die': Kaley Cuoco Admits She Was 'So Depressed' Following Divorce From Karl Cook

split photo of Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook
Source: MEGA

Kaley Cuoco opened up about being 'depressed' following her split from Karl Cook.

Profile Image

Feb. 26 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Kaley Cuoco candidly discussed the emotional fallout from her divorce from Karl Cook during a recent interview.

The actress, 40, revealed that the premiere of her show Flight Attendant in February 2022, marked a particularly low point in her life.

image of Kaley Cuoco revealed she hit an emotional low after divorcing Karl Cook.
Source: MEGA

Kaley Cuoco revealed she hit an emotional low after divorcing Karl Cook.

Cuoco recalled, “It was the premiere of the second season of Flight Attendant, and I woke up that morning, I was so depressed and so sad, I couldn’t even breathe and I was just laying on the floor.”

Despite the excitement surrounding the premiere, Cuoco felt overwhelmed, stating, “I literally thought I was gonna die.”

Describing that day as “the worst morning” of her life, she reflected on the irony of the situation. “It’s so crazy those things sometimes happen at the same time,” she noted.

While her team prepared her for the event, Cuoco felt unable to rise from the floor. “I can’t go anywhere. I blew up my life. My life’s over,” she expressed.

image of The star said the 'Flight Attendant' Season Two premiere was one of the worst days of her life.
Source: MEGA

The star is engaged to Tom Pelphrey.

Three weeks later, Cuoco met Tom Pelphrey, who is now her fiancé and father of their daughter, Matilda.

In her interview, she acknowledged how her perspective on marriage has evolved. “Sometimes you just change your mind and that’s OK,” she stated.

Cuoco’s divorce from Cook, finalized in 2022, followed three years of marriage. The actress had previously been married to Ryan Sweeting for 21 months before that. Reflecting on her experiences, she emphasized the importance of self-discovery and healing.

image of Kaley Cuoco recalled being so depressed she could not get off the floor.
Source: MEGA

Kaley Cuoco recalled being so depressed she could not get off the floor.

Pelphrey shared his admiration for Cuoco as a partner and parent. “Thank god she’s there because we have a little girl, and she’s a daddy’s girl,” he told Us Weekly. Pelphrey describes parenting with Cuoco as “literally the best part” of his life, highlighting their strong partnership.

image of Weeks later, the actress met fiancé Tom Pelphrey, changing her outlook on marriage.
Source: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Weeks later, the actress met fiancé Tom Pelphrey, changing her outlook on marriage.

