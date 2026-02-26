'I Literally Thought I Was Going to Die': Kaley Cuoco Admits She Was 'So Depressed' Following Divorce From Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco opened up about being 'depressed' following her split from Karl Cook.

The actress, 40, revealed that the premiere of her show Flight Attendant in February 2022, marked a particularly low point in her life .

Kaley Cuoco candidly discussed the emotional fallout from her divorce from Karl Cook during a recent interview.

Cuoco recalled, “It was the premiere of the second season of Flight Attendant, and I woke up that morning, I was so depressed and so sad, I couldn’t even breathe and I was just laying on the floor.”

Despite the excitement surrounding the premiere, Cuoco felt overwhelmed, stating, “I literally thought I was gonna die.”

Describing that day as “the worst morning” of her life, she reflected on the irony of the situation. “It’s so crazy those things sometimes happen at the same time,” she noted.

While her team prepared her for the event, Cuoco felt unable to rise from the floor. “I can’t go anywhere. I blew up my life. My life’s over,” she expressed.