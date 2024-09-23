Kaley Cuoco Says She and Tom Pelphrey 'Haven't Started' Planning Their Wedding Yet: 'Maybe Another Kid Will Have to Come First'
Kaley Cuoco, 38, has hit the pause button on her wedding plans!
"We haven't started planning anything yet," Cuoco said to People of her intent to tie the knot with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, 42, after their engagement in August.
"Maybe another kid will have to come first," the Big Bang Theory alum expressed. “We're gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan.”
With a busy household, Cuoco admitted that she is trying to balance it all.
"I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom — it’s a lot," she said, laughing as she spoke about her family.
The Role Play alum has also been candid about her life since she gave birth to Matilda in 2023.
“The minute I had my baby, they're like, ‘When's your second one?’ I'm like, ‘Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?’” the actress said, recalling the pressure she's faced.
Meanwhile, Cuoco shared an update on Matilda's milestones. “She is running around. She is screaming. She eats everything. She loves being outside. She loves her dad,” Cuoco said of her toddler. “She's kind of like a boy. She loves airplanes and monster trucks, helicopters. Anything in the sky, she thinks is the most amazing thing.”
- 8 Hollywood Beauties Who've Admitted to Getting a Nose Job: From Tori Spelling to Jennifer Aniston and More
- Valerie Bertinelli Hasn't Sworn Off Marrying Again Despite Feeling 'Shame' Over Her 2 Divorces: 'Never Say Never'
- Kaley Cuoco 'More Than Happy to Admit She Was Wrong to Swear Off Marriage' After Getting Engaged to Tom Pelphrey
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“And she loves horses, so that's great,” Cuoco added.
The Meet Cute actress previously spoke about how her parenting tactics might be different than others.
"My kid is so amazing, but being able to raise her around all of our animals in such a healthy way has been so special," Cuoco shared. "It's been incredible."
Cuoco also reflected on one of the key lessons she's absorbed as a parent. "That you’re not important," she quipped. “Whatever a 1-year-old wants, they want. Don’t take it personally when they want Dada over Mama all day long. Doesn’t mean anything. Don’t take things personally. I learned that very quickly.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While chatting with USA Today earlier this year, Cuoco shared her biggest tip as a mom-of-one.
"Some people are going to hate on me for that. Don't care. My daughter's seen every Disney movie that there is at this point, and she loves it!" she said.
"If she's going crazy and I plop her on the couch to watch a Disney movie, like thank you, you get 10 minutes," she added. "That's great. To me, that's wonderful."