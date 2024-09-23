or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Kaley Cuoco
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kaley Cuoco Says She and Tom Pelphrey 'Haven't Started' Planning Their Wedding Yet: 'Maybe Another Kid Will Have to Come First'

kaley cuoco tom pelphrey havent started planning wedding another kid come first
Source: MEGA

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey haven't started their wedding plans yet as another kid might come first.

By:

Sept. 23 2024, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kaley Cuoco, 38, has hit the pause button on her wedding plans!

Article continues below advertisement
kaley cuoco tom pelphrey havent started planning wedding another kid come first
Source: MEGA

Kaley Cuoco got engaged in August.

"We haven't started planning anything yet," Cuoco said to People of her intent to tie the knot with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, 42, after their engagement in August.

"Maybe another kid will have to come first," the Big Bang Theory alum expressed. “We're gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan.”

Article continues below advertisement

With a busy household, Cuoco admitted that she is trying to balance it all.

"I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom — it’s a lot," she said, laughing as she spoke about her family.

Article continues below advertisement
kaleycuoco
Source: @KALEYCUOCO?/NSTAGAM

Kaley Cuoco is a mom to daughter Matilda.

Article continues below advertisement

The Role Play alum has also been candid about her life since she gave birth to Matilda in 2023.

“The minute I had my baby, they're like, ‘When's your second one?’ I'm like, ‘Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?’” the actress said, recalling the pressure she's faced.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Cuoco shared an update on Matilda's milestones. “She is running around. She is screaming. She eats everything. She loves being outside. She loves her dad,” Cuoco said of her toddler. “She's kind of like a boy. She loves airplanes and monster trucks, helicopters. Anything in the sky, she thinks is the most amazing thing.”

Article continues below advertisement
kaleycuoco
Source: @KALEYCUOCO/INSTAGRAM

The couple might have another baby before walking down the aisle.

MORE ON:
Kaley Cuoco

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“And she loves horses, so that's great,” Cuoco added.

Article continues below advertisement

The Meet Cute actress previously spoke about how her parenting tactics might be different than others.

"My kid is so amazing, but being able to raise her around all of our animals in such a healthy way has been so special," Cuoco shared. "It's been incredible."

Article continues below advertisement

Cuoco also reflected on one of the key lessons she's absorbed as a parent. "That you’re not important," she quipped. “Whatever a 1-year-old wants, they want. Don’t take it personally when they want Dada over Mama all day long. Doesn’t mean anything. Don’t take things personally. I learned that very quickly.”

Article continues below advertisement
kaley cuoco tom pelphrey havent started planning wedding another kid come first
Source: MEGA

Kaley Cuoco spoke about what she's learned since becoming a mom.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

While chatting with USA Today earlier this year, Cuoco shared her biggest tip as a mom-of-one.

"Some people are going to hate on me for that. Don't care. My daughter's seen every Disney movie that there is at this point, and she loves it!" she said.

"If she's going crazy and I plop her on the couch to watch a Disney movie, like thank you, you get 10 minutes," she added. "That's great. To me, that's wonderful."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.