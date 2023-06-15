VP Scandal Explodes: Kamala Harris Accused of Sleeping With a Married Man
During an episode of Fox News' The Five, which aired on Wednesday, June 14, the hosts got into a heated argument over whether Vice President Kamala Harris slept with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown back in the day.
“There is something really crucial that Republicans keep doing that is a major turnoff to the Black community, and that’s insulting Kamala Harris. You don’t take someone who’s so meaningful to that community and say that she’s a diversity hire…” Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov said.
Co-host Jesse Watters tried to interrupt, as he wanted to "speak for the Black community," but Tarlov shot him down.
"If you have one of the highest achieving Black women in the country who’s now made it to the vice presidency, and Republicans and people who talk about her on-air say she’s a diversity hire, she only got where she was going because she slept with Willie Brown…" she claimed.
The panel was then shocked to learn the news, especially co-host Greg Gutfeld.
“She did!? I didn’t know that!” Gutfeld said, before Watters added, “She slept with Willie Brown!?”
Tarlov asked, “Is that not true?”
“I didn’t know that. Is that how she got ahead in politics?” Watters replied.
"No, of course not!" Tarlov shot back.
“I love it when people accuse us of spreading rumors by actually citing rumors," Gutfeld quipped.
Harris and Brown were in a relationship from 1994 to 1995 while Brown was still married, but he was reportedly "estranged" from his wife at the time. According to Reuters, “The claim Harris ‘had an affair with a married man’ is technically true. But given Brown had been separated from his wife for more than a decade, the claim is misleading.”
In 2019, Brown published a short op-ed in the San Francisco Chronicle about his time with Harris.
Brown said he had recently “been peppered with calls from the national media about my ‘relationship’ with Kamala Harris, particularly since it became obvious that she was going to run for president. Most of them, I have not returned. Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago.”
Harris is currently married to Doug Emhoff.