VP Scandal Explodes: Kamala Harris Accused of Sleeping With a Married Man

Harris and Brown were in a relationship from 1994 to 1995 while Brown was still married, but he was reportedly "estranged" from his wife at the time. According to Reuters, “The claim Harris ‘had an affair with a married man’ is technically true. But given Brown had been separated from his wife for more than a decade, the claim is misleading.”

In 2019, Brown published a short op-ed in the San Francisco Chronicle about his time with Harris.

Brown said he had recently “been peppered with calls from the national media about my ‘relationship’ with Kamala Harris, particularly since it became obvious that she was going to run for president. Most of them, I have not returned. Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago.”