President Joe Biden Defends VP Kamala Harris Despite Behind the Scenes Tension
President Joe Biden is standing up for his VP, Kamala Harris.
During a Friday, May 5, interview, the commander-in-chief was asked why the former California senator was featured nearly 10 times in his reelection announcement video — and Biden did not hold back from defending her immense contribution to his administration.
"Look, I just think that Vice President Harris hasn't gotten the credit she deserves," Biden told MSNBC journalist Stephanie Ruhle. "She was an attorney general of the state of California. She has been a United States senator, she is really very, very good. And with everything going on, she hasn't gotten the attention she deserves."
The united front from the leaders of the nation comes after reports surfaced that the White House was "frustrated" with Harris' performance as second-in-command.
“A point of tension in their relationship is that I don’t think that the president sees her as somebody who takes anything off of his plate,” a source spilled about the former district attorney of San Francisco.
“If he did not think she was capable, he would not have picked her. But it is a question of consistently rising to the occasion,” the insider continued. “I think his running for re-election is less about her and more about him, but I do think that she and the Democratic bench [are] a factor.”
The two have been keeping their differences under wraps because in public, the former Vice President to Barack Obama has said glowing things about Harris. “You know, our outstanding vice president, you’ve shattered so many barriers and did it mostly on your own,” he gushed at a Women’s History Month event in March. “You know, San Francisco, first woman district attorney. California’s first woman attorney general. Doug [Emhoff], you have had such an incredible partner in this historic progress.”
The 58-year-old also praised her boss during a recent interview, saying, "He really is a true partner and he understands that job. And remember, we came in during the height of the pandemic. And so much of the work was about OK, we’ve got to cover a lot of bases and let’s figure out between us how we can do it. But he’s an extraordinary leader and I wish people could see what I see because there’s only one person who sits behind that Resolute Desk."