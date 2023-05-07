President Joe Biden Defends VP Kamala Harris Despite Behind the Scenes Tension

The two have been keeping their differences under wraps because in public, the former Vice President to Barack Obama has said glowing things about Harris. “You know, our outstanding vice president, you’ve shattered so many barriers and did it mostly on your own,” he gushed at a Women’s History Month event in March. “You know, San Francisco, first woman district attorney. California’s first woman attorney general. Doug [Emhoff], you have had such an incredible partner in this historic progress.”

The 58-year-old also praised her boss during a recent interview, saying, "He really is a true partner and he understands that job. And remember, we came in during the height of the pandemic. And so much of the work was about OK, we’ve got to cover a lot of bases and let’s figure out between us how we can do it. But he’s an extraordinary leader and I wish people could see what I see because there’s only one person who sits behind that Resolute Desk."