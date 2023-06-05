Kamala Harris Has Only 'Gotten Worse' in Her Role as VP, Fox News Host Claims: 'She Never Had Much Support'
If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take the White House again in 2024, people are concerned that the latter will eventually take over since the president is only getting older.
"Nobody could have seen this coming because we knew that voters didn't really like Kamala Harris too much. She never really had much support. You know, and she attacked Joe Biden and then he made her his vice president. And then she came into office. We thought, well, she'll grow into the role. She's gotten worse. She has gotten worse," Fox News star Tom Shillue said on The Big Weekend Show.
"Originally, she talked to children like she was talking to children. Then she started talking to adults the way that she talks to children. So I don't know what she's doing, but I don't know that her presidency would be much different from Joe Biden's," he continued.
Shillue's co-host Anita Vogel complimented Harris' resume but pointed out that once she has an audience, it all goes downhill.
"She is an accomplished person. Right? She has a law degree from UC Hastings. I mean, the woman has an amazing resume. She was a district attorney in Alameda, California. She was elected as district attorney to the city and county of San Francisco. She was the first African-American woman to serve as the California attorney general. She went on to be elected to the Senate representing the state of California. And now she is vice president. She is a seemingly very accomplished and smart woman," Vogel said. "But when she gets in front of the cameras and in front of people, I don't know what happens."
This is hardly the first time Harris, 58, has been mocked.
As OK! previously reported, Sara Haines spoke out about how Harris doesn't make sense when she gives speeches.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I don’t know if she’s going off script and ad-libbing or [improvising], and if that’s the case, she needs to stay on script," Haines told her fellow co-hosts on The View. "If it’s her speechwriter, they need to change the speechwriter, because when you’re two years in, they need to protect her more."