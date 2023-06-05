Kamala Harris Has Only 'Gotten Worse' in Her Role as VP, Fox News Host Claims: 'She Never Had Much Support'

Shillue's co-host Anita Vogel complimented Harris' resume but pointed out that once she has an audience, it all goes downhill.

"She is an accomplished person. Right? She has a law degree from UC Hastings. I mean, the woman has an amazing resume. She was a district attorney in Alameda, California. She was elected as district attorney to the city and county of San Francisco. She was the first African-American woman to serve as the California attorney general. She went on to be elected to the Senate representing the state of California. And now she is vice president. She is a seemingly very accomplished and smart woman," Vogel said. "But when she gets in front of the cameras and in front of people, I don't know what happens."