Kamala Harris Begged Joe Biden to Endorse Her After He Dropped Out of the 2024 Democratic Primary: 'This Is Important for Your Legacy'

According to FIGHT: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House — which was written by The Hill’s Amie Parnes and NBC News’ Jonathan Allen and is set for release Tuesday, April 8 — Harris begged Biden, "You need to endorse me," moments before the ex-president made his announcement.

The book revealed that Harris knew the nomination was coming her way, but she didn't want that big of a window between Biden's exit and his endorsement.

"She knew that if Biden stepped aside without explicitly backing her, it would be taken as a statement that he lacked confidence in her ability to win or to do the job —­ or both," Parnes and Allen wrote. "That could mean crib death for a battle that she had not yet begun to fight. She also knew that a failure to throw his weight behind her would suggest that he had made the wrong decision in choosing her as his number two in the first place."