VP Kamala Harris Blasted For Posting Inspirational Message About Leadership As She Poses With Masked Little Girl: 'Are You Serious?'
Vice President Kamala Harris could be in hot water again.
On February 19, the politician, 58, posted an inspirational message alongside a photo of herself next to a little girl wearing a mask. However, social media users believed the two didn't go hand in hand.
"My message to Black women and girls everywhere: Never ask for permission to lead," Harris tweeted.
"But she needs to ask permission to breathe freely? GTFO," one person wrote, while another said, "Did you mean ‘never mask for permission’?"
Another user remarked, "Interesting that the image description doesn't mention the girl is masked," while another stated, "Are you serious? You’re muffling a child and think you’re conveying the message that she has the right to lead? You can’t be serious."
"The rage I feel when I see adults without masks and children wearing them is not good for my health," another person added.
In addition to the public being frustrated with Harris, President Joe Biden seems a little annoyed with her as well.
"Joe's also looking ahead," a source revealed, noting that "if he wins the next election cycle, his running mate will be the front-runner in 2028.”
Over the past few years, Harris and Biden haven't agreed on many topics.
"Joe gave her responsibility over these hot-button issues, and she's done nothing but make a hash out of them," the insider continued. "Combine that with the reports of her overseeing a toxic work environment in her office. The writing was on the wall — she had to go."
Biden, 80, is already scouting out potential replacements.
"Joe's no fool," another insider spilled to Radar. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama to the ticket instead of Kamala, his chances immediately improve against any Republican nominee."
As OK! previously reported, tensions were high as soon as Harris and Biden started working together in 2021.
“Biden was annoyed,” political writer Chris Whipple claimed in his book. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president — and she’d begged him for the voting rights assignment.”