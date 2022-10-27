VP Kamala Harris Mocked After Touting Her Love Of Yellow School Buses During Latest Appearance: 'They Can't Let Her Talk In Public About Anything'
Vice President Kamala Harris couldn't help but gush over her love of yellow school buses during her latest appearance on Wednesday, October 26.
While in Seattle, Harris, 58, spoke about how more money has been awarded to school districts to replace older buses with electric vehicles.
“Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus, right? Can you raise your hand if you love a yellow school bus? Many of us went to school on the yellow school bus, right? It’s part of our experience growing up. It’s part of a nostalgia, a memory of the excitement and joy of going to school to be with your favorite teacher, to be with your best friends and to learn. The school bus takes us there,” she said.
Of course, people couldn't help but make fun of Harris' remarks.
One person wrote, “Democrats have been hiding Kamala, but she just had a press conference and talked about yellow school buses and my goodness they really can’t let her talk in public about anything,” while another added, “Okay changed my mind about [John] Fetterman."
“Please sing Wheels on the Bus, please sing Wheels on the Bus," a third person said.
This is hardly the first time Harris has been called out — in September, she rambled on, and people couldn't understand why she didn't prepare more.
"We invested an additional $12 billion into community banks, because we know community banks are in the community, and understand the needs and desires of that community as well as the talent and capacity of community," the politician, who was at Claflin University in South Carolina with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, said via a video clip that has since gone viral.
"Kamala Harris, the greatest orator since Winston Churchill, on community banks. Enjoy," one person wrote, while another simply said, Profound."
A third person added, "You would think by now she’d have a copy editor to say, 'Maybe we shouldn’t repeat the same word five times in the same sentence.'"