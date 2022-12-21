Tensions Revealed: President Joe Biden Called VP Kamala Harris 'A Work In Progress' During First Few Months In The White House
It seems like President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris took some to get on the same page when they first began working together in January 2021.
Chris Whipple, a political writer who detailed the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration in his new book Fight of His Life, reported on the two's dynamic, going on to reveal that Biden, 80, told a friend that the VP was "a work in progress."
Whipple also reported on another time where Harris' husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, was unhappy with his wife's policy portfolio, which focused on voting rights and migration at the nation's border.
“Biden was annoyed,” Whipple, who interviewed a number of Biden administration officials for the tome, wrote. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president — and she’d begged him for the voting rights assignment.”
Additionally, a senior White House advisor complained about how "Harris' inner circle didn’t serve her well in the presidential campaign — and they are ill-serving her now.”
As OK! previously reported, Harris, 58, and Biden haven't seen eye to eye this whole time. “The division between Team Biden and Team Harris could not be bigger; the situation is dire,” a source exclusively told OK!.
To make matters worse, when Tucker Carlson poked fun at Biden's old age, Harris was quiet, and as a result, Biden's team was irked.
"The Vice President is supposed to support the commander-in-chief, not behave in a manner that opens him up to FOX News and its hosts using their power and influence to ridicule him, especially during a time of a world war," another source added.
According to an insider, Harris may try to ditch Biden.
“Kamala Harris is manipulative. She desperately wants to take the Oval in 2024. If anyone thinks Kamala sticking to the side of Obama like super glue wasn’t a well-heeled plan, they’ve never worked in politics, clearly!” the insider noted.
Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is also on the outs with Harris.
“Jill is seething,” another political insider exclusively told OK!. “Earlier this week, she fumed publicly about Joe’s unpopularity. Privately, she is blaming the Vice President for all the mess. She thinks Kamala has been disloyal and only took the vice presidency to get a leg up on her political ambitions. The First Lady thinks Kamala has used Joe.”